Penguin teaser: A helpless Keerthy Suresh is searching for her missing son

regional-movies

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 12:42 IST

The teaser of Keerthy Suresh’s forthcoming Tamil thriller, Penguin, was unveiled on Monday. Going by the visuals, the film follows the story of a mother in search for her missing son with a serial killer on the prowl.

The teaser opens with a slightly blurred shot of Keerthy talking with her son. In the next shot, we see the kid walking with someone with an orange umbrella. Cut to next scene, we hear Keerthy calling out her son’s name Ajay. This is followed by scenes of search efforts to find Ajay.

The atmospheric Penguin teaser successfully establishes that something sinister is going to happen, and underlines the feeling as it closes with the shot of a masked killer.

The first look poster of Penguin was unveiled last year. The poster featured Keerthy as a pregnant woman and it could be sensed from her profile that she’s sad. The film also stars Rangaraj and Linga in crucial roles.

Tipped to be a horror-thriller, the film will see Keerthy take revenge but not via human form. Apparently, she gave her nod to the project after hearing two lines of the story as she was quite moved by the core plot.

Penguin, directed by Eeshwar Karthic, will premiere on Amazon Prime on June 19. Produced by Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Films, the film has music by Santosh Narayanan. It is the second mainstream Tamil film, after Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal, to directly opt for OTT release, bypassing theatres due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film will see Keerthy in a very dark but emotional role. She recently completed shoot for this project, which was predominantly shot in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu.

On the work front, Keerthy also awaits the release of her Telugu film Miss India. Directed by Narendra Nath, Miss India also stars Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra, Sumanth S, Poojitha Ponnada, Kamal Kamaraju and Nadiya in crucial roles.

Keerthy also has a yet-untitled Telugu sports romedy with director Nagesh Kukunoor. The film also stars Aadi Pinisetty in a crucial role.