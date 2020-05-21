e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Ponmagal Vandhal trailer: Jyotika starrer promises to be a gripping legal drama

Ponmagal Vandhal trailer: Jyotika starrer promises to be a gripping legal drama

The trailer of Jyotika starrer Ponmagal Vandhal was unveiled as Thursday. The film will have a direct OTT platform release.

regional-movies Updated: May 21, 2020 12:49 IST
Ponmagal Vandhal stars Jyotika as a lawyer.
The trailer of Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal, which has been produced by actor Suriya, was unveiled on Thursday. The visuals promise a gripping legal drama.

The two-minute long trailer follows the story of an honest lawyer’s attempts to redeem a wrongfully convicted woman. The story follows a resident in Ooty named ‘Petition’ Pethuraj who reopens a case from 2004 that involved a serial killer ‘Psycho Jyothi’. Venba, his daughter and a passionate lawyer, weaves through the loopholes to bring out the real truth.

 

Directed by debutant JJ Fredrick, the film features Jyotika in the role of a lawyer for the first time in her career. The film also stars K Bhagyaraj, R Parthiepan, Pandiarajan and Pratap Pothen in crucial roles.

Ponmagal Vandhal becomes the first mainstream Tamil film to directly release on OTT platform, bypassing theatrical release. The decision was taken recently keeping in mind the current Covid-19 pandemic situation.

The film, originally scheduled to release in theatres in May, will release directly on Amazon Prime on May 29.

Following the decision of 2D Entertainment to release Pon Magal Vandhal directly on Amazon Prime, theatre owners in Tamil Nadu have expressed immense shock and disappointment.

Also read: Surbhi Chandna says she was almost replaced in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

“We are shocked to learn about the plan to directly release Pon Magal Vandhal on OTT platform. A film that’s made for cinemas should primarily have a theatrical release first and then release on other platforms. We reached out to the makers and requested them to revoke the plan but they didn’t listen. Therefore, we’ve decided to not release any films from their banner in theatres in future,” said Paneer Selvan, General Secretary of the TN Theatre and Multiplex Owners Associations.

The opposition from theatre owners didn’t stop the makers from revoking their decision to go ahead and release directly on OTT.

Jyotika’s was last seen in Jeethu Joseph directed thriller Thambi, co-starring Karthi. The film, despite garnering mostly positive reviews, tanked at the box-office.

