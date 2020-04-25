Jyotika’s Pon Magal Vandhal to have direct OTT release, Tamil Nadu theatre owners oppose decision

regional-movies

Jyothika starrer upcoming Tamil film Pon Magal Vandhal, which has been produced by actor Suriya, is going to have a direct OTT release in the first week of May. However, theatre owners in Tamil Nadu are not happy with the decision.

The film, originally scheduled to release in theatres in May, will release directly on Amazon Prime in May.

Following the decision of 2D Entertainment to release Pon Magal Vandhal directly on OTT platform, theatre owners in Tamil Nadu have expressed immense shock and disappointment.

“We are shocked to learn about the plan to directly release Pon Magal Vandhal on OTT platform. A film that’s made for cinemas should primarily have a theatrical release first and then release on other platforms. We reached out to the makers and requested them to revoke the plan but they didn’t listen. Therefore, we’ve decided to not release any films from their banner in theatres in future,” said Paneer Selvan, General Secretary of the TN Theatre and Multiplex Owners Associations.

Since 2D Entertainment is owned by Suriya, theatre owners have also decided to not release any of the actor’s film in cinemas going forward.

Directed by debutant JJ Fredrick, the film also stars K Bhagyaraj, R. Parthiepan, Pandiarajan and Pratap Pothen in crucial roles. The film stars Jyotika in the role of a lawyer, a character she will be seen playing for the first time in her career.

Jyotika’s was last seen in Jeethu Joseph directed thriller Thambi, co-starring Karthi. The film, despite garnering mostly positive reviews, tanked at the box-office.

Ever since she made her acting comeback with 36 Vayadhinile after a hiatus of close to 8 years, Jyothika has been hand-picking women-centric projects. A lot of credit must go to her husband Suriya, who has been supporting her decision as a producer as well as husband.

