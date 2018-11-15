Jyothika says she is no longer ready to just stand near the hero and praise him

Jyothika is enjoying a renaissance in her career after her comeback in 2015 with 36 Vayadhinile. She has since worked in Magalir Mattum, Naachiyar and most recently, Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Ahead of her next release Kaatrin Mozhi, Jyothika opened up about the roles being written for women today and said that 90% of the time she is dejected about the way they (filmmakers) show women.

Speaking to The News Minute, actor Jyothika said, “I, as a woman, when I watch a film, 90% of the time I get very dejected by the way they show women. And then, when there are those five films like a Mahanati or a Kolamaavu Kokila, in its own way is a comedy film, I feel good seeing the space they’ve given the woman character. Or at least they’ve shown her to be intelligent, how women are in real life. “

She added, “They multi-task. They don’t need alcohol when they’re depressed or whatever – they pick up themselves, take charge and move on. They’re strong mentally, so why show them so stupid on screen? This is what I want reflected on screen – show me as intelligent, I’m not ready to stand near the hero and praise him anymore. I can’t be like ‘thank you very much for giving me screen space, now let me praise you in five scenes’. I don’t want to do that.”

Speaking of making movies for women, something that Jyothika has been wanting to do since her comeback, she said, “I don’t plan my films. Most of the films I do are ones that are coming to me. Also, these films are male-directed, male-written films. So, the whole idea crops from the head of a man. What I want minimum in my films is that women should walk out feeling very proud.”

Jyothika’s film Kaatrin Mozhi is slated to release on November 16 and also stars Vidharth, MS Bhasker, Kathiresan play pivotal roles.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 13:39 IST