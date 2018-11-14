Tumhari Sulu actor Vidya Balan wishes Jyothika ahead of Tamil remake Kaatrin Mozhi’s release

It has been a year since actor Vidya Balan charmed audiences with her performance in Tumhari Sulu. Now, the Tamil remake Kaatrin Mozhi starring Jyothika in the lead role is all set to release and ahead of it, Vidya wishes Jo all the best for the film.

The actor spoke in Tamil and said, “I am very happy and proud that the role I did in Hindi in Tumhari Sulu will be portrayed by Jyothika in Tamil for the film Kaatrin Mozhi. So all the very best to Kaatrin Mozhi from team Tumhari Sulu. I am excited to see the film and hope you are too.”

About the role and the film, Jyothika had said earlier in a statement, “I’m a big Vidya (Balan) fan. I love her voice and command over Hindi, which is rare in Bollywood today. I’ve watched every Vidya film, and Tumhari Sulu, in my opinion, is her most lovable work. I feel honoured to be stepping into her shoes. Kudos to the producers and to director Suresh (Triveni) for making such a lively, honest, real and feel-good film.”

#VidyaBalan wishes #Jo and #KaatrinMozhi all the best. Do check out the wishes from none other than the Lady Superstar of Hindi Cinema #VidyaBalan giving her wishes for #KaatrinMozhi in Tamil. #RadhaMohan @Dhananjayang pic.twitter.com/O5gAC58TER — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) November 14, 2018

Kaatrin Mozhi is directed by Radha Mohan and marks second collaboration between the actor and director after a memorable hit film Mozhi, which released in 2007. The movie slated to release on November 16 is produced by G Dhananjayan and has music composed by debutante AH Kashif. MS Bhaskar, Vidharth, child actor Tejas, Kathiresan, Lakshmi Manchu and others play important roles in the film.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 12:43 IST