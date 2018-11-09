Kaatrin Mozhi trailer: Jyothika is nowhere close to Vidya Balan in this Tumhari Sulu remake. Watch video

It is not easy to fill the shoes of an actor as talented as Vidya Balan. Especially in roles that portray a kitschy charm, which is something that Vidya excels at. While Jyothika has tried hard to do justice to the role in the Tamil remake of Tumhari Sulu, her performance in Kaatrin Mozhi’s trailer does look forced in places. Especially, the sensational ‘Hellooooo” of Vidya’s voice has no buzz in the Tamil film.

However, for someone who hasn’t watched Tumhari Sulu, Kaatrin Mozhi has a lot of laughs to offer. From bemoaning how her sisters did not encourage her interest in sports (a lemon and spoon race) to wanting a TV instead of a pressure cooker as the prize for a radio contest, Jyothika’s expressions are hilarious. She is known for her dramatic, sometimes even exaggerated expressions, but this time, it works her favour.

Actor Silambarasan appears in a special appearance, a role that was played by Ayushmann Khurrana in the original. Lakshmi Manchu infuses her character with style and substance. From the trailer, however, there is one character that may outshine Jyothika in the film and that is portrayed by Kumaravel.

The film is directed by Radha Mohan and is the second collaboration between the director and actor after Mozhi, which ran successfully at theaters and received a good response from critics as well. Produced by Dhananjay Govind the movie is slated to release on November 16. The music for the film is composed by debutante AH Kaashif and the film will also star MS Bhaskar, Manobala, Mohan Raman, Uma Padmanabhan, Sindhu Shekaran, Seema Taneja and Tejas will play important roles in the film.

Jyothika was last seen in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam directed by Mani Ratnam.

