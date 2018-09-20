Kaatrin Mozhi teaser: Jyothika starrrer misses out on the innuendos of Tumhari Sulu. Watch video

Jyothika’s upcoming film Kaatrin Mozhi is the remake of Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu. The teaser of which was released on Thursday is similar to Tumhari Sulu, but the innuendos that came with Sulu’s sexy midnight talk voice are missing in Jyothika starring. In comparison to Vidya Balan giving an audition in a room full of men at a gym, Jyothika’s version is much more toned down.

The song Battatawada is replaced with a popular 70s movie dialogue and Jyothika’s effervescent act as Vijayalakshmi is largely inspired by Vidya Balan.

Lakshmi Manchu plays the boss of an FM channel, a role originally portrayed by Neha Dhupia. The hilarity of a lady who won a prize wanting to be an RJ, a thought that actually struck her just 10 minutes before is what intrigues the boss.

Kaatrin Mozhi is about a married woman finding her place in the world against all odds. The first look of the film impressed audiences with the clarity of what the filmmakers wanted to achieve with this film - to free women who are chained by everyday chores at home and cannot give wings to their dreams.

Jyothika is collaborating with Radha Mohan for the second time after working with him on Mozhi. The film is being produced by G Dhananjayan, who recently presented the Tamil version of Samantha Akkineni-starrer U Turn. Kaatrin Mozhi is slated to release on October 18.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 21:20 IST