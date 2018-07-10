Prithviraj-Mohanlal’s Lucifer will also star Vivek Oberoi

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial film starring Mohanlal is getting bigger everyday. The new addition to the cast of this film is Vivek Oberoi.

The producer of the film, Antony Perumbavoor, shared pictures with Vivek Oberoi and wrote a note about how happy he is to have Vivek join the cast on his official Facebook page.

This is Prithviraj’s debut directorial and hence there is a lot of interest surrounding the project. The first look of the film was also revealed by the filmmakers on their official Twitter page on Saturday. In the poster, one cannot see Mohanlal’s face. However, the actor is dressed in whites and is seated. The poster’s tagline reads “Blood, Brotherhood and Betrayal.”

Vivek Oberoi could be playing Lalettan’s brother in this film.

Regarding the shooting of the film, Prithviraj announced that work will begin from July 16. The screenplay and story of the film is written by Murali Gopi, which is expected to be an action drama.

The speculations in the industry suggest that both Prithviraj’s brother Indrajith and Manju Warrier might also be joining the cast of Lucifer.

Prithviraj is also busy on the acting front. His film My Story released in the theatres on July 6 in which he is cast opposite Parvathy. The romantic drama is directed by Roshni Diwaker.

Koode, his film directed by Anjali Menon, also is set to release on July 14.