Rajinikanth thanks Indian government for Icon of Golden Jubilee award at IFFI 2019

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 17:29 IST

Actor Rajinikanth has been conferred with the Icon of Golden Jubilee award 2019 by the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) which will begin on November 20 and will go on till November 28.

The announcement was made on Saturday and Rajinikanth took to twitter to thank the Indian government for the prestigious honour. “I thank the government of India for this prestigious honour bestowed upon me on the golden jubilee of the International film festival of India #IFFI2019 (sic)” he tweeted.

I thank the government of India for this prestigious honour bestowed upon me on the golden jubilee of the International film festival of India 🙏🏻#IFFI2019 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) November 2, 2019

Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Information & Broadcasting, announced the news on Twitter. He added that this award is a testament to Rajinikanth’s contribution to the world of cinema for the past several decades.

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. ( PTI )

“In recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema, during the past several decades, I am happy to announce that the award for the ICON OF GOLDEN JUBILEE OF #IFFI2019 is being conferred on cine star Shri S Rajinikanth. IFFIGoa50 (sic),” Prakash tweeted.

Last seen on screen in Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta, in which he played a hostel warden with a violent past, Rajinikanth currently awaits the release of A.R Murugadoss’s Darbar.

Darbar sees the 68-year-old star return to playing a cop after 25 years. The first look poster of Darbar was released not long ago. It featured the headshot of a happy Rajinikanth, who is surrounded by all things police. From a rifle to belt and police badge, the poster has already set the expectations very high.

The film, which will be dubbed and released in Telugu, also stars Suniel Shetty as the prime antagonist. Actor Prateik Babbar, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu play crucial roles. While Anirudh Ravichander has composed music, Santosh Sivan has cranked the camera.

Rajinikanth’s next film, currently dubbed Thalaivar 168, will mark his maiden collaboration with director Siva. Jyothika and Keerthy Suresh are rumoured to have been signed as the leading ladies.

