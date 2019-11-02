Rajinikanth to be honoured at IFFI, French actor Isabelle Huppert to get Lifetime Achievement Award

regional-movies

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 12:01 IST

The 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will honour superstar Rajinikanth with a special Icon of Golden Jubilee award, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Saturday. The festival will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28 with close to 250 films from various countries to be screened at the premier movie extravaganza.

Happy to announce that Life Time Achievement Award for a 'Foreign Artiste' will be conferred on French Actress Isabelle Hupert.#IFFI2019 #IFFIGoa50 pic.twitter.com/toOVkr6u5r — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) November 2, 2019

The minister also announced celebrated French actor Isabelle Huppert as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award. Huppert is an acclaimed actor who was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2016 for her film Elle. She was also recently honoured at the Sarajevo film festival in August.

In its golden jubilee year, the festival will screen 50 films by 50 female filmmakers to acknowledge the contribution of women in cinema, Javadekar said.

Russia will be the partner country at the festival this year. Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Amitabh Bachchan’s selected seven or eight films will also be showcased at the movie gala.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 12:00 IST