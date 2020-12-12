e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Rajinikanth turns 70: Shatrughan Sinha calls him ‘real Guru Ghantal’, PM Modi wishes him ‘long, healthy life’

Rajinikanth turns 70: Shatrughan Sinha calls him ‘real Guru Ghantal’, PM Modi wishes him ‘long, healthy life’

PM Narendra Modi and celebrities Shatrughan Sinha, AR Rahman, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi and many others have wished Rajinikanth on his 70th birthday.

regional-movies Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 12:25 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
On Rajinikanth’s birthday, PM Narendra Modi is among those who has wished him.
On Rajinikanth’s birthday, PM Narendra Modi is among those who has wished him.
         

Superstar Rajinikanth turned 70 on Saturday. Everyone from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to South superstars Chiranjeevi and Mohanlal have wished the actor who is set to announce his new political party on December 31, ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections.

PM Modi wished the septuagenarian on the occasion. He tweeted, “Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life.”

 

Taking to Twitter to wish him on the occasion, actor-turned politician Shatrughan Sinha said that he was overwhelmed when Rajinikanth called him his “guru (teacher)” and wished him luck about his soon to begin political journey.

Sharing two throwback pictures of them together, Shatrughan wrote, “Warm & loving birthday wishes for a very dear old friend @rajinikanth .....’birds of a feather flock together’. It was a great gesture on his part to have called me his Guru, in my most popular & talked about biography ‘Anything but Khamosh’. I’m very touched, but on a lighter note, I will say if I am his Guru, then he has become the real ‘Guru Ghantal’. God Bless! The most popular superstar especially down South in particular & in Indian cinema in general has now taken the bold & beautiful decision to enter politics, better late than never.”

He further wrote in adjoining tweet, “Hope, wish & pray that he lives up to the expectations of the people with his earnest sincerity, fairness & strong will.Lots of love to his wife, the real backbone, Latha & his family. Heartiest Congrats to him. Long live Rajinikanth!Regards to his fans, followers & supporters.Happy Birthday.”

 
 
 

A special CDP was released on the eve of his birthday to mark the occasion. Many noted celebrities released the CDP featuring Rajinikanth’s various avatars. Music maestro AR Rahman tweeted, “Extremely privileged to release superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th Birthday CDP on behalf of his fans. Wishing you a great birthday and good health! #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth.”

 
 

Chiranjeevi shared a picture of them shaking hands and wrote, “Dearest Friend @rajinikanth Happy 70th Birthday & Wish you a wonderful life ahead.Wish you All Success in ur endeavor in politics.U have won millions of hearts through Ur unique style & I trust U will also tread Ur unique path in serving those millions! Stay Blessed!Lots of love!”

 
 

Also read: Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: As he turns 70, five popular dialogues that are best suited for his political entry

South superstar Mohanlal also wished Rajinikanth on his 70th birthday. “Happy Birthday Dear @rajinikanth,” he wrote on Twitter. While Dulquer Salmaan called him an “an inspiration and a personification of humility and generosity”, Suniel Shetty said the actor has “been the biggest inspiration for me and many others.” Nayanthara wished him saying, “Happie Birthday to U @rajinikanth Sir. A true inspiration, guru for all. The one and only #Superstar .God bless U #Thalaivaa Smiling face with halo #HBDSuperStarRajinikanth.”

 

Arya tweeted, “Wish U a very Happy Birthday @rajinikanth sir truly blessed to have known you in this life time Hugging face wishing all the success health and prosperity.” Mahesh Babu said, Happy birthday, @rajinikanth sir! May you continue to inspire millions and redefine style in cinema. Wishing you good health, happiness and peace always!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India, Iran, Uzbekistan to hold first trilateral meet on Chabahar port use
India, Iran, Uzbekistan to hold first trilateral meet on Chabahar port use
Shah meets cops, security officials to pre-empt any chances of violence in Delhi
Shah meets cops, security officials to pre-empt any chances of violence in Delhi
Farmers will get new markets, more benefits: PM Modi on farm reforms
Farmers will get new markets, more benefits: PM Modi on farm reforms
Lancet introduces commission to discuss health care in India, make suggestions
Lancet introduces commission to discuss health care in India, make suggestions
Farmers protest enters 17th day: Toll plazas of Karnal, Panipat overpowered
Farmers protest enters 17th day: Toll plazas of Karnal, Panipat overpowered
India set to ask Pak for info on 7 Pulwama perpetrators
India set to ask Pak for info on 7 Pulwama perpetrators
Gehlot says BJP spreading lies on Congress performance in rural body polls, presents data
Gehlot says BJP spreading lies on Congress performance in rural body polls, presents data
‘US needs presidential leadership on Covid-19 right now’: Joe Biden
‘US needs presidential leadership on Covid-19 right now’: Joe Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In