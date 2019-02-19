Rana Daggubati shares an emotional post on grandfather D Rama Naidu’s death anniversary. See pic

Actor Rana Daggubati took to Instagram on his grandfather D Rama Naidu’s fourth death anniversary on Monday to share an emotional post. On several occasions over the years, Rana had revealed that he was very close to his grandfather and that his loss was a big blow to the entire Daggubati family. Rana had publicly admitted that he loved his grandfather more than anything in this world.

Sharing a picture from the past featuring his grandfather, Rana wrote: “You’ve left but your spirit holds us stronger and stronger every day. Miss you Tatha.”

You've left but your spirit holds us stronger and stronger everyday!! MISS YOU Tatha #RamaNaiduDaggubati https://t.co/iBy0260PnH — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) February 18, 2019

In the picture, Rama Naidu is seen carrying Rana in one hand and one of his other grandchildren in the other.

A well-known producer with over 100 films across languages to his credit, Rama Naidu, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2014. A year later, he passed away.

Also read: Not just Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, these 5 actors made Gully Boy extraordinary

On the work front, Rana is currently busy wrapping up the shoot of Haathi Mere Saathi, which features him in the role of a mahout. It’s a modern-day adaptation of yesteryear star Rajesh Khanna’s film of the same name.

Directed by popular Tamil filmmaker Prabhu Solomon, the film has been predominantly shot in Thailand where Rana extensively shot with elephants. The film, according to reliable sources, will explore the bond between elephants and human beings. Apart from Thailand, the makers also shot in Kerala and Delhi.

Last week, reports emerged that Rana might also be seen playing a cameo in Anusha Shetty and R Madhavan starrer Silence, which goes on floors from next month in the US. The film also stars Anjali in a crucial role.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 10:57 IST