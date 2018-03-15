Rangasthalam audio review: The music of Ram Charan, Samantha Akkineni film offers rustic charm

Rangasthalam’s audio jukebox was released on Thursday and I had a lot of expectations pinned on the album after listening to Entha Sakkagunave. However, it looks like the filmmakers cashed in on the best song of the album by releasing it as a single. And why not? This has helped the Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni-starrer to create a positive buzz among the audience. The drag and drop, the lethargic ode to ‘Lakshmi’ became an instant hit. It is because of this that the song remains my favourite in the album.

Next is Rangamma Mangamma, which was more than just a song. It introduced the audience to Samantha Akkineni’s character in the film and the song rested solely on her expressions. The lyrical video with montages of Samantha became a quick favourite among fans. The song itself is nice, but not enought to warrant a repeat listen if not for Samantha.

Ranga Ranga Rangasthalana was released after Entha Sakkagunave and the USP of the song is its massy element. It would make for a great entry number for the leading star, in this case Ram Charan.

The two songs that were released on Thursday are folk numbers, which are situational and don’t make much of an impact. This may change once we watch the videos, but the two songs - Jigelu Rani and Aa Gattununtaava - do not come across as earworms.

In essence, Rangasthalam album is rustic and highlights the backdrop of the film well.

