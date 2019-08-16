SIIMA Awards 2019: Ram Charan, Keerthy Suresh and Yash win big laurels
SIIMA Awards 2019: On Thursday, film awards for Telugu and Kannada languages were given away. Rangasthalam, Mahanati and KGF were among the big winners.regional-movies Updated: Aug 16, 2019 16:37 IST
The eighth edition of South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) kicked-off on Thursday in Qatar where the event is happening for the first time. SIIMA felicitates the best talent across the four southern industries - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
On the first day, talent from Kannada and Telugu industries were honoured. From Ram Charan (Rangasthalam) to Keerthy Suresh (Mahanati) and Yash (KGF) were among the few of the winners on the first day.
According to SIIMA, the event saw participation of around 200 guests from Telugu and Kannada industries. Another 300 guests are expected to attend on Friday when talent from Tamil and Malayalam industries will be honoured.
SIIMA 2019 Telugu Winners List:
Best Debut Telugu Actor (Female): Paayal Rajput for RX 100
Best Supporting Role (Female): Anasuya Bharadwaj for Rangasthalam
Best Actor Critics (Telugu): Vijay Devarakonda
Best Actor in Leading Role Award (Telugu): Ramcharan for Rangasthalam
Best Actress in Lead Role in Telugu (Female): Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati
Best Director (Telugu): Allu Aravind
Best comedian (Telugu): Satya for Chalo
Best Debutant Director (Telugu): Ajay Bhupathi for RX100
Best Music Director (Telugu): Devi Sri Prasad for Rangasthalam
Best Playback Singer Female (Telugu): MM Manasi for Rangamma Mangamma in Rangasthalam
Best Play Back Singer Male (Telugu): Anurag Kulkarni for Pilla Ra in RX 100
Best Lyrics Writer (Telugu): Chandra Bose for Yentha Sakkagunave in Rangasthalam
Best Cinematographer (Telugu): Rathnavelu for Rangasthalam
SIIMA 2019 Kannada Winners list
Best Debut Kannada Actor (Female): Anupama Gowda for Aa Karaala Ratri
Best Actor in Leading Role (Kannada): Yash for KGF
Best Director (Kannada): Prashanth Neel
Best Actor in Negative Role: Dhananjaya for Tagaru
Best Debutant Director (Kannada): Mahesh Kumar for Ayogya
Best Lyrics Writer (Kannada): Chetan Kumar for Yennammi Yennammi from Ayogya
Best Cinematographer (Kannada): Bhuvan Gowda for KGF
Best comedian (Kannada): Prakash Thuminad for Sarkar.Hi.Pra.Shaale.Kasaragodu
Best Playback Singer Female (Kannada): Ananya Bhat for Hold on from Tagaru
Best Actress in Supporting Role in Kannada (Female): Archana Jois for KGF
