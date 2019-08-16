SIIMA Awards 2019: Ram Charan, Keerthy Suresh and Yash win big laurels

regional-movies

The eighth edition of South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) kicked-off on Thursday in Qatar where the event is happening for the first time. SIIMA felicitates the best talent across the four southern industries - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

On the first day, talent from Kannada and Telugu industries were honoured. From Ram Charan (Rangasthalam) to Keerthy Suresh (Mahanati) and Yash (KGF) were among the few of the winners on the first day.

According to SIIMA, the event saw participation of around 200 guests from Telugu and Kannada industries. Another 300 guests are expected to attend on Friday when talent from Tamil and Malayalam industries will be honoured.

SIIMA 2019 Telugu Winners List:

Best Debut Telugu Actor (Female): Paayal Rajput for RX 100

Best Supporting Role (Female): Anasuya Bharadwaj for Rangasthalam

Best Actor Critics (Telugu): Vijay Devarakonda

Best Actor in Leading Role Award (Telugu): Ramcharan for Rangasthalam

Best Actress in Lead Role in Telugu (Female): Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati

Best Director (Telugu): Allu Aravind

Best comedian (Telugu): Satya for Chalo

Best Debutant Director (Telugu): Ajay Bhupathi for RX100

Best Music Director (Telugu): Devi Sri Prasad for Rangasthalam

Best Playback Singer Female (Telugu): MM Manasi for Rangamma Mangamma in Rangasthalam

Best Play Back Singer Male (Telugu): Anurag Kulkarni for Pilla Ra in RX 100

Best Lyrics Writer (Telugu): Chandra Bose for Yentha Sakkagunave in Rangasthalam

Best Cinematographer (Telugu): Rathnavelu for Rangasthalam

SIIMA 2019 Kannada Winners list

Best Debut Kannada Actor (Female): Anupama Gowda for Aa Karaala Ratri

Best Actor in Leading Role (Kannada): Yash for KGF

Best Director (Kannada): Prashanth Neel

Best Actor in Negative Role: Dhananjaya for Tagaru

Best Debutant Director (Kannada): Mahesh Kumar for Ayogya

Best Lyrics Writer (Kannada): Chetan Kumar for Yennammi Yennammi from Ayogya

Best Cinematographer (Kannada): Bhuvan Gowda for KGF

Best comedian (Kannada): Prakash Thuminad for Sarkar.Hi.Pra.Shaale.Kasaragodu

Best Playback Singer Female (Kannada): Ananya Bhat for Hold on from Tagaru

Best Actress in Supporting Role in Kannada (Female): Archana Jois for KGF

