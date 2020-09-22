e-paper
Singeetham Srinivasa Rao joins Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's next with director Nag Ashwin

Singeetham Srinivasa Rao joins Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s next with director Nag Ashwin

The makers of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film with director Nag Ashwin have announced that senior filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is all set to join the project.

regional-movies Updated: Sep 22, 2020 14:38 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Singeetham Srinivasa Rao has joined the project which has been tentatively dubbed as Prabhas 21.
Singeetham Srinivasa Rao has joined the project which has been tentatively dubbed as Prabhas 21.
         

Veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao has been roped in for Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming and yet-untitled project with director Nag Ashwin, its makers have revealed. The film, dubbed Prabhas 21, is tipped to be a science-fiction drama.

The makers made the announcement via a poster. However, they didn’t reveal Rao’s role in the project. Reliable sources have confirmed that the veteran has been brought on board as a script consultant.

 

Prabhas 21 marks the maiden collaboration of Prabhas and Nag Ashwin, who rose to fame after directing the Savitri biopic, Mahanati.

In February, the project was officially announced via a special video which was released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Films. Prabhas and Deepika will be joining hands for the first time. The project, which will also mark Deepika’s Telugu debut, will only go on the floors next year.

 

Calling it an epic project, the makers had said they take pride in collaborating with Prabhas. Other details of the project are yet to be officially revealed.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is currently busy with his film Radhe Shyam with director Radha Krishna Kumar. The film stars Pooja Hegde as its leading lady. Prabhas will be seen playing a palm reader.

Radhe Shyam was supposed to start rolling from November 2018 but had to be postponed due to Saaho, which couldn’t be wrapped up as planned. Talking about the project, Radha Krishna had said a few months ago: “At the moment, all I can say is that it’s going to be a love story which will be shot on a lavish scale. We’ve finalised Europe where most of the shooting will happen.”

Prabhas also has a project titled Adi Purush with director Om Raut in the offing. In this magnum opus, he will be seen playing Lord Ram.

