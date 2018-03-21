Thaana Serndha Koottam producer KE Gnanavel Raja’s wife rages against heroines, terms them home-wreckers

Neha Gnanavel, wife of producer KE Gnanavel who heads Studio Green, was slammed for posting demeaning comments about female actors on her Twitter account. Neha, who has also worked on Singham 3 as costume designer, in a series of tweets, wrote, “Some heroines are desperate home wreckers. Most of them are bed ready. They keep stalking married men. Women are the real enemies of women and they have ruining lives. Even men have been encouraging such acts and this has been spoiling the reputation of their families... I have the list of such heroines and will expose them soon. I have no issues with my husband but it is because of several incidents around me, I am here to share these.”

See | Neha’s deleted tweets about female actors

Let ppl do their job with ease🙏 it’s ain’t any cheap leaks!! pic.twitter.com/MryNoaKMZ6 — neha nehu:) (@NehaGnanavel) March 20, 2018

Neha was then trolled for her comments and some even compared this to the controversial Suchi leaks in 2017. Reacting to this, Neha deleted her tweets. However, her posts have since gone viral as people started sharing screenshots. She posted a clarification and wrote, “Let ppl do their job with ease. It’s ain’t any cheap leaks!!”

She added, “Well, some sensitive things are not for entertainment. My post was not my domestic problem which I brought it here. Nor I have an issue with my husband. It’s my encounters and many incidents of people around us, of how these bi***** constantly follow and chase married mens life… if a women wants to talk boldly about it but people naming it as leaks?”

The comments have not received much reaction from the industry so far, but the costume designer did get trolled for posting demeaning comments by Twitterati.

After Thaana Serndha Koottam, Studio Green is next producing Arya’s romantic comedy, Ghajinikanth.

Follow @htshowbiz for more