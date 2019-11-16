Thambi teaser: Karthi, Jyothika play siblings in ‘rare combination of family sentiments and thriller’. Watch

regional-movies

The teaser of Jeethu Joseph’s Thambi was unveiled on Saturday and the visuals promise a gripping emotional thriller featuring Karthi and Jyothika as siblings who share a very strong bond.

The one-minute-long teaser begins with Karthi, who is seen sporting long locks and going by different names. According to the voice-over, he has committed multiple crimes under different names. The teaser then introduces us to the characters of Jyothika and Sathyaraj. They are waiting for Karthi’s arrival and we hear Sathyaraj telling Jyothika that he will come. Finally, we get scenes of Karthi and Jyothika together. We see Karthi bashing up a few goons for the sake of his sister.

Watch the teaser here:

Rensil D’Silva and Manikandan have associated with director Jeethu Joseph for the scripting work and the film is being jointly bankrolled by Viacom 18 and 2D Entertainment which is owned by Karthi’s brother Suriya.

Karthi shared the teaser on Twitter. “Here is the teaser of #Thambi! A very rare combination of family sentiments and thriller!”

The film, gearing up for release in December, also stars Anson Paul and veteran actor Sowcar Janaki in key roles.

Thambi, which will be Jeethu Joseph’s second Tamil directorial outing, will be dubbed and released in Telugu and it has been titled Donga.

The project marks the first time Karthi will be seen sharing screen space with his sister-in-law Jyothika. “Thrilled to share screen space with Anni (sis-in-law) for the first time. Looking forward to work with Jeethu Joseph sir. Sathyaraj sir brings more strength to us. With all your blessings shoot begins today,” Karthi had tweeted when the project went on the floors. The film has music by Govind Vasantha while RD Rajasekar has cranked the camera.

Meanwhile, Karthi’s latest release Kaithi has grossed over Rs. 100 crore at the box-office. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film featured Karthi in the role of a prisoner on parole to meet his daughter. But he gets embroiled in a deadly face-off between police and drug lords over a seized consignment of cocaine.

