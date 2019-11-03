Kaithi mints over Rs. 50 crore at box-office, Karthi pens an emotional note

regional-movies

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 13:35 IST

Actor Karthi has penned an emotional note in which he’s said he never expected the overwhelming response for his latest release Kaithi, which has emerged as a blockbuster with over Rs. 50 crore in gross earnings.

Released alongside Vijay’s Bigil, Kaithi has stunned the trade with its impressive numbers at the ticket windows. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has appealed to audiences and critics alike.

Karthi took to Twitter and wrote: “I don’t know if I can thank you all enough for the amount of love and appreciation you have given for Kaithi. We set out to present an exciting story and our team put their heart into it. But we never expected such an overwhelming response. I take a big bow with gratitude.”

In Kaithi, Karthi plays a prisoner on parole to meet his daughter he has never seen. When he crosses paths with a cop, he’s forced to team up with him and fight the drug lords who are after a cocaine consignment in police custody. The entire story unfolds in a single night within the span of four hours.

Also read: Karthi and Lokesh Kanagaraj to reunite for Kaithi 2

Following the tremendous response for Kaithi, Lokesh took to Twitter last week to thank audience for the response. He also confirmed a sequel is in the making. “Thanks for the overwhelming response guys. Loved every minute in sets and the entire process of making Kaithi. Will cherish this forever! Thank you once again Prabhu sir and Karthi sir for the opportunity! To answer all your texts and calls, yes, Dilli will be back,” Lokesh tweeted.

Thanx for the overwhelming response guys,.. loved every minute in sets and the entire process of making kaithi...will cherish this forever! Thank you once again prabu sir and karthi sir for the opportunity!..To answer all your txts and calls yes" Dilli will be back"👍 pic.twitter.com/uZ6lWX24x3 — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) October 26, 2019

Kaithi was described as a punch action film with a soul in Hindustan Times review. “Kaithi is set in a world where Kamal Haasan’s Virumaandi meets Die Hard meets Assault on Precinct 13. No Tamil action film in recent years has worked as wholesomely as Kaithi, and it’s unimaginably riveting from start to finish. This is a pure genre film and even though it panders to the masses with the way it has treated action, it’s still a refreshing departure from the doldrums of crowd-pleasing commercial cinema,” read the review.

Follow @htshowbiz for more