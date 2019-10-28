e-paper
Karthi and Lokesh Kanagaraj to reunite for Kaithi 2

Kaithi stars Karthi as a prisoner on parole to meet his daughter. Matters take a different turn after he meets a cop, who has to fight drug dealers from getting to a huge consignment of cocaine in police’s custody.

regional-movies Updated: Oct 28, 2019 14:58 IST
Hindustan Times
Karthi stars as the lead in recent release Kaithi.
Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has confirmed that he has plans to do a sequel to his latest release Kaithi, which stars actor Karthi in the lead role. Kaithi, which released last Friday in theatres, has been received well by critics and audiences alike.

Both Karthi and Lokesh have confirmed that there are plans to make a sequel. However, both aren’t sure if it will happen immediately or after a few years. Talking to reporters post release, Karthi said: “Lokesh has asked for just 30 days of my call sheet to finish Kaithi 2. So, you can expect a sequel from us.

In Kaithi, Karthi plays a prisoner on parole to meet his daughter he has never seen. When he crosses paths with a cop, he’s forced to join forces with him and fight the drug lords who are after a cocaine consignment in police custody. The entire story unfolds in a single night within a span of four hours.

Following the tremendous response for Kaithi, Lokesh took to Twitter to thank audience for the response and hint about the sequel. “Thanks for the overwhelming response guys. Loved every minute in sets and the entire process of making Kaithi. Will cherish this forever! Thank you once again Prabhu sir and Karthi sir for the opportunity! To answer all your texts and calls, yes, Dilli will be back,” Lokesh tweeted.

 

Kaithi was described as a punch action film with a soul in Hindustan Times review. “Kaithi is set in a world where Kamal Haasan’s Virumaandi meets Die Hard meets Assault on Precinct 13. No Tamil action film in recent years has worked as wholesomely as Kaithi, and it’s unimaginably riveting from start to finish. This is a pure genre film and even though it panders to the masses with the way it has treated action, it’s still a refreshing departure from the doldrums of crowd-pleasing commercial cinema,” read the review.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 14:51 IST

India News

Regional Movies