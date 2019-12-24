The Kung Fu Master first look poster: Malayalam cinema gets its first martial arts film

regional-movies

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 18:05 IST

The first look poster of upcoming Malayalam film The Kung Fu Master – tipped to be the first martial arts flick from the industry – has been unveiled. Directed by Abrid Shine, the film features Neeta Pillai and newcomer Jiji Scaria in key roles.

Tipped to be an all-out action film, the poster comes with a tagline – ‘A Tale of Vengeance’. Apparently, the film has been shot in the Himalayas, and Abrid has revealed that he has been heavily influenced by movies of Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan and Jet Li.

According to a Times of India report, actor-director Major Ravi’s son Arjun will mark his debut as a cinematographer with this film. Debutant KR Mithun has been roped in as the editor, while Ishaan Chhabra is composing the music. The Kung Fu Master is set to hit the screens in January 2020.

This will be Abrid Shine’s fourth film after 1983, Action Hero Biju and Poomaram. Recently, in an interview to Manorama online, Shine opened up about The Kung Fu Master.

“My first film 1983 was based on my life experiences while Action Hero Biju and Poomaram were about what I had seen in my life. Unlike these films, Kung Fu Master is absolutely a fictitious story. I have been inspired by the action scenes in the films of Jackie Chan, Jet Li and Bruce Lee to make this film. It will be a very pleasant experience,” Shine said.

The film, shot on a shoestring budget, has been produced under the banner of Full On Frames. After Poomaram, this will be another film where Shine has predominantly worked with newcomers.