Viswasam movie review: Ajith’s film is a tiring tale of melodrama

Viswasam

Director: Siva

Cast: Ajith, Nayanthara, Anikha

Rating: 1.5/5

The first thing that comes to you when you exit the theatre after watching Viswasam is, “Thank God, Ajith is done working with director Siva”. For the end of this collaboration means there won’t be any Ajith-starrers that rely on formulas, set patterns and clichés. Viswasam is not a bad film, it is just a long and tiring tale that we have seen many times before.

For instance, Jagpathi Babu, who plays the villain in the film, has done the same role in a number of films. He is a businessman who wants to eliminate his enemy and has no compunctions if he has to kill an innocent young girl to achieve his goal.

Viswasam is about a city girl falling in love with a man in a village. However, the makers take over an hour to establish these simple facts. Even post interval, there are songs that hinder the film’s pace without adding any value. Just when you are getting ready for conflict, you get served with another distracting song.

Siva has taken a simple family entertainer and turned it into a superstar spectacle; and the hype only hinders the film. The first clash between the antagonist and protagonist comes so late into the film that it feels like too little, too late.

A film with Vivek, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu and Robo Shankar should have been way funnier than what Viswasam is. Nayanthara as Niranjana is fierce and independent, but her choices don’t necessarily lead to happiness and her character stays on the surface. She meets the same fate as Akshara Haasan in Vivegam – a character who could have been interesting but her character never goes deeper.

Viswasam is also proof as to why melodrama does not always make a successful film. All that drama may work for television soaps but a film like Viswasam should have been real. Alas, the Ajith starrer is anything but.

While the idea would have been to make audience feel the moment of sweet victory, all it does is ruin the palette for those who enjoy a good commercial film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Priyanka_S_MCC

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 18:22 IST