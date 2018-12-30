Viswasam trailer: Ajith Kumar is the veshti wearing, bike-riding dapper villain. Watch video

Actor Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara’s much-awaited Viswasam trailer is out and the film is set to hit the screens around Pongal 2019. Ajith looks handsome in the salt and pepper look as he drives away his enemies with some powerful punch lines. At one point in the trailer, while Jagpathi Babu, who was initially assumed to be the villain, says he is the hero of his story; Ajith laughs and explains how he is the villain.

From the past, when Ajith’s character falls in love with Nayanthara’s and flirts with her to the present, when they are married with a kid, the leading man’s role is much like the one in his previous outing Veeram, which was also directed by Siva. The look is also quite similar and set in Theni district. The plot of the film seems to revolve around Ajith and Jagbathi’s fight for a peice of land.

At the end of the trailer, we hear the leading man tell someone over the phone, “Let’s meet one on one” as he challenges the other person to meet for a fistfight.

From the trailer, it is also interesting to see how Nayanthara has balanced her different onscreen characters in movies led by her and movies that are essentially star vehicles. In Viswasam, she plays Niranjana, the wife of the protagonist. Nayanthara will be a fiddle to Ajith’s lead, but it would be interesting to see how her character arc pans out. Especially, since director Siva couldn’t nail the female lead character in his previous film Vivegam, and ended up writing a melodramatic ending, which is more appropriate for television soaps.

Viswasam is also the last collaboration between Siva and Ajith after Veeram, Vedhalam and Vivegam as the actor is all set to act in the remake of popular Bollywood film Pink, which will be directed by Theeran Adhigaram Ondru director H Vinoth.

Viswasam has music by D Imman and. is bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films. Viswasam will clash at the box office with Rajinikanth’s Petta and Ram Charan’s Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Petta team has revealed that they will be releasing their film on January 10, Thursday. Viswasam makers have, however, not announced if this Ajith starrer will release on Thursday or Friday.

