Viswasam: Ajith’s Pongal release sees fan frenzy with giant cutouts, milk baths. Watch videos

Ajith’s upcoming movie, Visawasam, is all set to release on January 10 and the fans can’t keep calm. From lining up for tickets for the first day, first show to celebrating their favourite star’s release with giant cutouts, fans are showing their love. Interestingly, Ajith is the only star in Kollywood to have disbanded his fan groups. He doesn’t have an official fan committee like Vijay or Suriya and yet his releases are celebrated.

At Rakki Cinemas in Ambattur, fans crowded the road in front of the theatre. In another video shared on Twitter, fans were seen celebrating by pouring milk on the cutout of Ajith from his film Viswasam while others did aarti and showered flower petals.

The film’s advance booking has been solid with almost 80% reservations already done. Viswasam will reportedly have 3300 shows as compared to Sarkar’s 2800 shows. The film will also share screens with Petta.

On January 10, Viswasam will clash with Rajinikanth-starrer Petta. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj and starring Simran, Trisha, Vijay Sethupathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, there is a good buzz around this project, especially after the trailer was released. According to trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai, both Petta and Viswasam will get around 650 to 700 screens. This is the first time in 13 years where Rajinikanth’s film has a stiff competition at the box office from another star.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 16:21 IST