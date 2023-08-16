A guide to NASA's upcoming launch missions: Here's how and when to watch

NASA is all set for an active year ahead, with lots of launches planned for last 4 months of 2023 and 2024. These are missions that will travel to the Moon, asteroids, and even the Sun. You can become a virtual guest by watching these launches LIVE and discover the science behind them.

NASA's exciting plans: Astronaut launches to ISS X-ray mission Asteroid samples return Moon exploration Metal asteroid study Lunar rover mission

NASA's Exciting Missions Ahead

SpaceX Crew-7 Launch Guide

SpaceX Crew-7 Launch image ( Credit Nasa)

When: Targeted Date - August 25, 2023, 3:49 a.m. Eastern

What: NASA's astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Andreas Mogensen will command the spacecraft for a mission to the International Space Station. Launching on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Where: Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, Florida.

XRISM Mission Guide

When: August 25, 2023, 8:34 p.m. Eastern (Japan Standard Time - August 26, 2023, 9:34 a.m.)

What: A joint mission with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and NASA. Using X-ray telescopes to study X-ray objects in space.

OSIRIS-REx Earth Sample Return Landing Guide

When: September 24, 2023

What: A capsule from the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft with pieces of asteroid Bennu will parachute to Utah's West Desert for study.

Intuitive Machines CLPS Flight IM-1 Guide

Illustration of Intuitive Machines' Nova-C lunar lander. Credits: Intuitive Machines

When: Third Quarter 2023

What: Robotic NASA tools delivered to the Moon's surface for studying the Moon's features.

Psyche Mission Guide

When: October 5, 2023, 10:38 a.m. Eastern

What: A journey to asteroid Psyche with high metal content to understand solar system origins.

Lunar Trailblazer Guide

Lunar Trailblazer

When: No earlier than November 2023

What: Small satellite to understand Moon's water and its cycle.

Intuitive Machines CLPS Flight IM-2 Guide

When: No earlier than November 2023

What: Delivers NASA's PRIME-1 drill to Moon's surface.

GUSTO Mission Guide

When: No earlier than November 2023

What: Launching from Antarctica to measure emissions from interstellar medium.

Firefly Aerospace Commercial Lunar Payload Services

When: 2023

What: Investigations and technology demonstrations on the Moon's surface.

Astrobotic Peregrine Mission-1

When: Under Review

What: Robotic NASA payloads sent to lunar surface.

X-59 First Flight

X-59 First Flight image

When: 2023

What: First flight of quiet supersonic aircraft to reduce sonic booms.

Axiom Mission 3

When: No Earlier Than Summer 2024

What: NASA astronauts fly aboard Starliner spacecraft.

VIPER Moon Rover Mission

When: November 2024

What: Lunar rover explores Moon's South Pole.

Artemis II Launch

When: November 2024

What: Crewed mission around the Moon for exploration.

ASTHROS

When: No Earlier Than December 2024

What: Balloon-based telescope studies star formation in galaxies.

Artemis III Launch

When: 2025

What: Sending astronauts to explore near the Moon's South Pole.

How to watch NASA's upcoming launch mission?

Live Streams:

NASA often provides live streams of their launches on their official website (nasa.gov) and their YouTube channel (NASA). Tune in on August 25th to catch the live coverage of the XRISM launch.

Social Media:

NASA also shares live updates and coverage on their social media platforms like Twitter (@NASA) and Facebook (NASA). Follow their accounts for real-time information and streaming links.

News Outlets:

Many news outlets and space-related websites also cover NASA launches live. Check websites like Space.com, CNN, or your local news channels for live coverage.

NASA App:

Download the official NASA app on your smartphone or tablet. It often provides live streaming of events, including launches.

Streaming Services: Some streaming platforms, like YouTube TV and Hulu Live, offer access to live news channels that might cover the launch.

Stay tuned for more updates on NASA's exciting space endeavours!