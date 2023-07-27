Why are cannabis poisoning cases on a rise in United States? Research from University of Sydney reveals

As the wave of marijuana legalization sweeps through much of North America, a new study reveals a troubling side effect: an increase in cannabis poisoning cases. The legalization of both medical and recreational marijuana has become the new norm, but researchers found that poisoning incidents have also risen in correlation with this trend.

Systematic Review Unveils the Trend

The University of Sydney conducted a systematic review of 30 published studies, which shed light on the connection between marijuana legalization and poisoning rates in the US.(AFP)

The University of Sydney in Australia conducted a systematic review of 30 published studies, which shed light on the connection between marijuana legalization and poisoning rates. The researchers found that after legalization or decriminalization, the poisoning rate generally went up, increasing on average three to four times. Disturbingly, cases of poisoning in children showed even more dramatic rises.

Cannabis poisoning occurs when individuals ingest excessive amounts of marijuana at once. The symptoms can vary widely and include sleepiness, dizziness, high blood pressure, palpitations, lethargy, rapid heart rate, nausea, vomiting, agitation, and irritability. Particularly concerning is the vulnerability of children, with extreme cases possibly leading to comas.

Rising Risks and Changing Patterns

Out of the 30 studies, 24 indicated a clear increase in poisoning risk after marijuana legalization. The degree of risk varied depending on whether the legalization involved recreational or medical use. For medical use, the rise in poisoning risk was consistently higher and relatively similar across jurisdictions. The team also pointed out that the growing popularity of marijuana edibles, which resemble sweets and appeal to young people, is a significant driver of poisonings, especially among children.

Seeking Solutions and Responsible Regulation

In response to the findings, experts call for responsible regulation and public safety information. Paul Armentano, deputy director of NORML, a marijuana legalization advocacy organization, advocates for clear labeling and child-resistant packaging for cannabis-infused products. He believes that sensible regulations, better public safety information, and consumer responsibility are the best strategies to address cannabis-specific health concerns.

However, Armentano warns against overdramatizing health risks and emphasizes that most inadvertent cannabis exposures result in nominal health interventions, with patients often discharged within a few hours.

The key lies in striking a balance between responsible regulation and public awareness to ensure the safe consumption of marijuana products. With marijuana's legalization continuing to shape the landscape, addressing cannabis poisoning concerns becomes increasingly important for policymakers and the public alike.

The study's findings were published on July 27 in the journal Addiction.

