Home / Science / China launches its first solar exploration satellite aboard Long March-2D rocket
science

China launches its first solar exploration satellite aboard Long March-2D rocket

China sends its first solar exploration satellite.(Representational image)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 05:41 PM IST
PTI | , Beijing

China on Thursday sent its first solar exploration satellite into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi Province.

The satellite was launched aboard a Long March-2D rocket and entered its planned orbit successfully.

Ten small satellites including an orbital atmospheric density detection experimental satellite and a commercial meteorological detection constellation experimental satellite were also sent into space using the same carrier rocket, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

It was the 391st flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

Topics
china
