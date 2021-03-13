Home / Science / How astronauts aboard the International Space Station spent their weekend
science

How astronauts aboard the International Space Station spent their weekend

Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins during a spacewalk on Saturday also replaced an antenna for helmet cameras, rerouted ethernet cables while rearranging the space station plumbing
AP, Cape Canaveral, Florida, Us
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:05 PM IST
Hopkins and Victor Glover went spacewalking Wednesday to install a high-speed data link outside the International Space Station's European lab and connect cables for an experiment platform awaiting activation for almost a year.(AP)

A pair of NASA astronauts floated out on a spacewalk Saturday to rearrange space station plumbing, careful to avoid toxic ammonia coolant still lingering in the lines.

The hose work should have been completed during a spacewalk outside the International Space Station a week ago, but was put off when power upgrades took longer than expected.

Eager to get the station improvements done before the astronauts head home this spring, Mission Control ordered up the bonus spacewalk for Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins. They teamed up for back-to-back spacewalks 1 1/2 months ago and were happy to chalk up another.

“You guys have fun out there and be safe,” Mission Control radioed as the spacewalk finally got underway, almost an hour late.

Before going out, the astronauts had to replace the communication caps beneath their helmets in order to hear properly. “I’ve got you loud and clear,” Hopkins said once the new cap was on his head.

Glover and Hopkins — who launched last November on SpaceX — had to vent a pair of ammonia jumper cables that were added years ago following a leak in the space station's external cooling system.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Study finds 3D structure responsible for gene expression

'Peak twins?': Scientists say IVF means more being born now than ever before

Study shows influence of graphene nanoparticles on neurons

Large asteroid to pass by Earth on March 21: Nasa

NASA cautioned the astronauts to use “extra vigilance” to prevent ammonia from getting on their spacesuits and tracking it back inside. The spacewalkers had long tools to vent the hoses and were advised to stay clear of the nozzles.

Glover and Hopkins had to move one of the hoses to a more central location near the NASA hatch, in case it's needed on the opposite end of the station.

Saturday’s other odd jobs included: replacing an antenna for helmet cameras, rerouting ethernet cables, tightening connections on a European experiment platform, and installing a metal ring on the hatch thermal cover.

It was the fifth spacewalk — and, barring an emergency, the last — for this US-Russian-Japanese crew of seven.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
international space station nasa spacewalk
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP