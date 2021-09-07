Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Science / How long a Mars mission should last? Scientists say 4 years, explain why
science

How long a Mars mission should last? Scientists say 4 years, explain why

The scientists, however, said their study shows that while space radiation imposes strict limitations and presents technological difficulties for the human mission to Mars, such a mission is still viable.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 07:57 AM IST
American space agency Nasa's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter captured by Mars Perseverance rover.(AFP Photo)

The quest to find a new home for the humans has brought Mars into focus. Space agencies across the world are planning to take the Earth's residents on the Red Planet. Many missions have been flagged off - some of them are still sending pictures back to Earth - to help space scientists understand what it will be like to live on Mars.

However, among many other things, space radiation is one of the main concerns in planning long-term human space missions. The scientists have been studying two main types of hazardous radiation - solar energetic particles (SEP) and galactic cosmic rays (GCR) - for decades. And now, a group of researchers have proposed how long a person can spend on the Red Planet.

According to the findings published in the journal AGU Space Weather, the missions to Mars should not exceed four years to protect the members from radiation from the Sun and other planets.

The research has been carried out by scientists from Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Russia), University of California (USA), University of Potsdam (Germany) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA).

RELATED STORIES

The scientists, however, said their study shows that while space radiation imposes strict limitations and presents technological difficulties for the human mission to Mars, such a mission is still viable.

They ran several simulations to arrive at the best time to launch a mission so that the effect of the radiation is minimum on the crew members. The scientists said that human space flight to Mars should be launched during the solar maximum, as it will be possible to shield the astronauts from SEPs. The intensity of SEPs depends on the activity of the Sun; it affects various human organs as well as the spacecraft.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mars mission space mission
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NASA confirms Perseverance Mars rover got its first piece of rock

Nasa shares photo of sceptre-like object in space captured by Hubble telescope

After six months on Mars, NASA’s tiny copter is still flying high

Modular device developed to conduct extra-terrestrial experiments in space
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP