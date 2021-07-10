Indian researchers spot rare superluminous supernova illuminating with borrowed energy source

Researchers have spotted an extremely bright, hydrogen deficient, fast-evolving supernova that shines with the energy borrowed from an exotic type of neutron star with an ultra-powerful magnetic field, informed the Union ministry of science and technology on Saturday.

Such kind of supernovae called SuperLuminous Supernova (SLSNe) is very rare. A deep study of such ancient spatial objects can help probe the mysteries of the early Universe, the ministry said.

Also read: Four homeless 'rogue planets' of Earth-mass found near centre of galaxy

The SLSNe is very rare because they generally originate from very massive stars (minimum mass limits is more than 25 times that of the Sun) and the number distribution of such massive stars in our galaxy or in nearby galaxies is sparse.

The team observed it using special arrangements at the country's recently commissioned Devasthal Optical Telescope (DOT-3.6m) along with two other Indian telescopes: Sampurnanand Telescope-1.04m and Himalayan Chandra Telescope-2.0m. They discovered that the outer layers of the onion-structured Supernovae had been peeled off, and the core was shining with a borrowed energy source, the ministry said.

The study led by Amit Kumar, a PhD student working under Dr SB Pandey, published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, suggested a possibly powering source from an exotic type of neutron star with an ultra-powerful magnetic field (magnetar) with a total ejected mass of ~ 3.6 一 7.2 times the mass of the sun.

The study also established the role of 3.6. DOT in exploring very rate distant SLSNe in the future. In-depth investigations of the phenomenon could explore the underlying physical mechanisms, possible progenitors, and environments hosting such rare explosions and their possible associations with other energetic explosions like Gamma-ray bursts (GRBs) and Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs).

Also read: Sun blasts biggest solar flare in 4 years, causes minor radio blackout on earth

The SLSNe-I has been counted to about 150 entities spectroscopically confirmed so far. These ancient objects are among the least understood SNe because their underlying sources are unclear and their extremely high peak luminosity is unexplained using the conventional SN power-source model involving Ni56 - Co56 - Fe56 decay, the statement by the ministry read.

The ministry further said that SN 2020ank, which was first discovered by the Zwicky Transient Facility on January 19 last year, was studied by scientists from Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES) Nainital, an autonomous research institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) from February 2020 and then through lockdown phase of March and April.

The apparent look of the SN was very similar to other objects in the field. However, the estimation of brightness showed it as a very blue object reflecting its brighter character, the ministry added.