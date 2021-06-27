Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ISRO calls private entities to set up new launch sites

Currently, the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota is the country’s only spaceport operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation. Another spaceport is under development at Tamil Nadu’s Toothukudi.
By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 06:11 AM IST
The policy creates pathways for private companies to also use ISRO’s launch sites for their missions and for carrying out re-entry and recovery operations.(PTI file photo)

The department of space has released a draft of its new space transportation policy that creates pathways for private entities to set up launch sites in the country.

The policy creates pathways for private companies to also use ISRO’s launch sites for their missions and for carrying out re-entry and recovery operations.

It also states that any Indian company wishing to set up launch sites outside the country or carrying out launches from outside the country will need authorisation from IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center), an independent body under the department of space, recently created to oversee the opening up of the space sector.

