Katalin Karikó, Drew Weissman win Nobel Prize in Medicine for role in Covid-19 vaccines

Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for 2023 on Monday. The prestigious prize recognises their groundbreaking discoveries related to nucleoside base modifications that have paved the way for the development of highly effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.

Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman

According to the official statement, their contributions to the field have played a pivotal role in the fight against the pandemic and have revolutionised the landscape of vaccine development.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates

