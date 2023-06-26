Home / Science / Watch: NASA achieves 98% water restoration target from astronauts' urine, sweat on ISS

Watch: NASA achieves 98% water restoration target from astronauts' urine, sweat on ISS

ByYagya Sharma
Jun 26, 2023 03:43 PM IST

The space station’s Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) recently demonstrated that it can achieve 98 per cent water restoration goal.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronauts have achieved their target of 98 per cent water restoration from crew members' urine and sweat. The American space agency last week said that it is developing life support systems that can regenerate or recycle consumables such as food, air, and water and is testing them on the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA astronaut Kayla Barron replaces a filter in the space station’s Brine Processor Assembly.(NASA)
NASA astronaut Kayla Barron replaces a filter in the space station’s Brine Processor Assembly.(NASA)

Also Read| British UFO hunter presents 'out of this world' evidence of extraterrestrial encounters

The space station’s Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) recently demonstrated that it can achieve 98 per cent water restoration goal, NASA said.

What is ECLSS?

According to NASA, ECLSS is a combination of hardware that includes a water recovery system. This system collects wastewater and sends it to the Water Processor Assembly (WPA), which produces drinkable water. One specialized component uses advanced dehumidifiers to capture moisture released into the cabin air from crew breath and sweat.

Urine Processor Assembly (UPA)

The Urine Processor Assembly (UPA), recovers water from urine using vacuum distillation. A previous technology demonstration on the space station tested improvements to the UPA’s distillation assembly. Distillation produces water and a urine brine that still contains some reclaimable water. A Brine Processor Assembly (BPA) developed to extract this remaining wastewater has been on the space station as a demonstration of its operation in microgravity. Recent assessments found that the BPA helped the system achieve the 98% water recovery goal.

The BPA takes the brine produced by the UPA and runs it through a special membrane technology, then blows warm, dry air over the brine to evaporate the water. That process creates humid air, which, just like crew breath and perspiration, is collected by the station’s water collection systems.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nasa national aeronautics and space administration
nasa national aeronautics and space administration
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out