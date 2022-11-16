Artemis I moon mission: Nasa launches Orion spacecraft on powerful SLS rocket

In the latest development to Nasa's Artemis 1 moon mission, the space craft has lifted off from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39B towards way the moon.

The US space agency tweeted, "We are going. For the first time, the Space launch system rocket and Nasa's Orion spacecraft fly together. Artemis I begins a new chapter in human lunar exploration."

Earlier, the launch came across new obstacle because of a faulty ethernet switch in the radar sites. Nasa informed, “The Eastern Range and launch teams have since resolved an issue that caused a loss of signal from a radar site and are currently conducting required tests to ensure communication and tracking of the rocket and spacecraft.”

The US space agency eyes to send the first woman and first person of colour to the Moon by 2025. There are three missions are currently planned. Artemis I is an uncrewed flight test with no one on the board of the Orion spacecraft. The last crewed mission to the Moon was the 12-day Apollo 17 mission, between 7 and 19 December in 1972.

“We’re going back to the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and inspiration… We will collaborate with commercial and international partners and establish the first long-term presence on the Moon,” Nasa illustrated the goal of the mission.

