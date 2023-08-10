Popular acid reflux medicine linked to dementia risk: study

A new study claims, prolonged use of widely-used acid reflux medications can be linked to a heightened risk of dementia.

Long term use of acidity medicines can lead to dementia risk(Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Published in the American Academy of Neurology's journal on Wednesday, the research delved into individuals who rely on proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) for managing their condition can be affected. Common PPIs include omeprazole (Prilosec), esomeprazole (Nexium), and lansoprazole (Prevacid).

Acid reflux, characterized by stomach acid flowing into the esophagus and causing irritation, is often aggravated after meals and during periods of lying down. PPIs are prescribed to address recurring acidity, stomach ulcers, and digestive tract problems by targeting acid-producing enzymes in the stomach lining.

‘These findings suggest that long-term use of PPIs may carry more risks than benefits, despite their effectiveness in managing acid reflux. Patients and healthcare providers should carefully weigh the potential consequences,’ emphasized study author Kamakshi Lakshminarayan, a University of Minnesota researcher and member of the American Academy of Neurology, in a press release on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Supported by the National Institutes of Health, the study involved 5,712 participants aged 45 and above, with an average age of 75, who had not previously displayed symptoms of dementia. The investigation spanned five and a half years.

‘Although these drugs provide relief to many, we observed a noteworthy association between long-term usage and an elevated risk of dementia. Short-term use, however, did not display the same correlation,’ Lakshminarayan remarked.

Segmented into four groups based on their duration of PPI use — less than 2.8 years, 2.8 to 4.4 years, over 4.4 years, or none at all — volunteers' data was adjusted for variables such as age, gender, race, as well as health-related factors like hypertension and diabetes. The study found that the group with 4.4 years of PPI use faced a 33% elevated risk of dementia compared to non-users.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nevertheless, no significant evidence pointed to heightened dementia risk among those consuming PPIs for less than 4.4 years.

Despite its insights, the study has certain limitations, including potential fluctuations in drug usage between check-ins or the inclusion of over-the-counter medications by participants.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON