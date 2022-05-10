Rare Monkeypox case in UK;'Doesn't spread easily between people': 10 points

The United Kingdom has reported a patient, who had a travel history from Nigeria, infected with the monkeypox virus. According to the WHO, the virus is “mostly transmitted to people from wild animals such as rodents and primates” and the symptoms may last between 2-4 weeks. While human-to-human transmission is rare, it does occur. The UK patient was believed to have got the disease from Nigeria.

Here are ten points on the monkeypox virus:

1. A statement by the UK Health Security Agency or the UKHSA said that “monkeypox is a rare viral infection that does not spread easily between people”. “It is usually a mild self-limiting illness and most people recover within a few weeks. However, severe illness can occur in some individuals,” it stated.

2. Muscle aches, backache, headache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion are said to be among the key symptoms.

3. The disease got its name when it was first discovered in 1958. “Two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research,” according to the top medical body in the United States - the CDC. And that’s how it came to be called monkeypox.

4. In 1970, the first human case was recorded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) during a period of intensified effort to eliminate smallpox, the CDC says. Cameroon, Central African Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, and Sierra Leone are some other African countries where the disease has been reported.

5. Outside Africa, cases linked to international travel or imported animals have been recorded in the United States, Israel and Singapore.

6. The WHO says deaths may be recorded in up to a tenth of patients, with most being reported among the young people.

7. Used during the smallpox eradication programme, Vaccinia vaccine was also protective against monkeypox, the world health body has stressed,

8. According to a document provided by the UK government, enters the body through broken skin (even if breaks are not visible), the respiratory tract, or the mucous membranes (eyes, nose, or mouth)

9. The initial phase of the illness is said to last between 1-5 days. “Patients may experience a combination of fever and/or chills, lymphadenopathy, headache, myalgia, backache and exhaustion. Fever is present in most, but not all patients.”

10. In the second phase, a rash appears. According to the WHO, it is believed to be concentrated on the face in 95 per cent of the cases.

