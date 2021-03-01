IND USA
Speaking on the occasion of National Science Day, Vardhan said it is the problems of the people that should be guiding the intellectual acumen while pursuing research.(Wikimedia Commons )
Science should be solution-based, people-centric: Vardhan

Fundamental and translational science is important but it has to be solution-based and people-centric, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday.
Fundamental and translational science is important but it has to be solution-based and people-centric, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion of National Science Day, Vardhan said it is the problems of the people that should be guiding the intellectual acumen while pursuing research. 

"We have to make sure that the science that we do…of course, the fundamental science is important, translational science is important (but) it has to be solution-based science. It has to be people-centric," Vardhan said in a virtual address.

The National Science Day is celebrated on this day to mark the anniversary of Raman Effect, the discovery made by Indian physicist Sir C V Raman. 

Vardhan also lauded the scientific community for its contribution during the coronavirus pandemic and also developing vaccines to fight the infection.

"Because of the contribution of the scientific community, everybody has been able to enjoy the benefits of the vaccine which has brought a great name to the country.

"It is only the Covid warriors and frontline workers who have already received the vaccine in the last one-and-half month but from tomorrow everybody above 60 years of age in this country are going to get vaccine which has been developed by the scientific community, of course, aided by the industry and other relevant partners," Vardhan said.

The next phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities will begin from March 1 and registration on the Co-WIN2.0 portal will open at 9 am on Monday.

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu.

Elaborating on the budgetary allocations for this sector in 2021-22, Vardhan said there has been a hike of 30 per cent for all the scientific ministries.

Projects like Deep Ocean Mission, with an outlay of 4,000 crore over the next five years, are also being launched, he said.        

The minister also released the first-ever National S&T Database on S&T Awards in India and Indian origin academicians abroad.

Speaking at the event, Department of Science and Technology Secretary Ashutosh Sharma stressed on the need of inter-disciplinary research.

He said inter-disciplinary research is the foundation of science and it is also the future.

"We talk of being inter-disciplinary only because we have created water-tight disciplines. But problems are multi-dimensional," he said. 

Sharma said the future is built on data information and Industry 4.0 is all about it. Earlier industries, he noted, were built into controlling the flow of materials and energy.

The important aspects of the future of science and technology are diversity, inclusion and equity, he said.

The future problems need a shared perspective with regards to gender, people from different geographical locations and transcending the barriers of age, he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
