Home / Science / SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches Starlink satellites, nails landing for record nine times
science

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches Starlink satellites, nails landing for record nine times

Falcon 9 two-stage boosters are the first and only orbital-class rockets capable of re-flight.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Approximately nine minutes after the liftoff, the rocket’s reusable first stage landed on SpaceX's ocean-faring droneship.(Twitter / @SpaceX)

SpaceX launched a new batch of 60 Starlink satellites into orbit after a two-stage Falcon 9 blaster lifted off from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sunday. Approximately nine minutes after the liftoff, the rocket’s reusable first stage landed on SpaceX's ocean-faring droneship ‘of Course I Still Love You’, positioned out in the Atlantic.

The Falcon 9 rocket nailed its landing at sea, becoming the first in the SpaceX fleet to launch and land a record nine times. “Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, completing the ninth flight of that booster,” tweeted SpaceX, an American aerospace company founded by Elon Musk.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Drones capture fin whales feeding off Spain

Spacewalkers take extra safety precautions for toxic ammonia

How astronauts aboard the International Space Station spent their weekend

Study finds 3D structure responsible for gene expression

This Falcon 9 first stage booster has previously supported the launch of Crew Dragon Demo-1, RADARSAT Constellation, SXM-7, and five Starlink missions. The successful launch helped SpaceX inch closer to its initial goal of 1,440 satellites to provide near-global service by late 2021 or 2022.

The deployment of the new batch of Starlink satellites comes days after SpaceX’s last launch, where a different Falcon 9 booster took off from neighbouring Cape Canaveral Space Force Station to deliver a full stack of 60 Starlink satellites to orbit. The booster had earlier supported the launch of Nasa astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station, ANASIS-II, CRS-21, Transporter-1, and a Starlink mission.

Falcon 9 two-stage boosters are the first and only orbital-class rockets capable of re-flight. It lands on one of SpaceX’s autonomous spaceport drone ships out on the ocean or one of the landing zones near the launch pads. The reusability allows SpaceX to refly the most expensive parts of the rocket, helping the company drive down the cost of space access.

While the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has approved to place nearly 12,000 such satellites in space, SpaceX has stated that the ultimate goal is to deploy up to 42,000 satellites. The company has also been sending out invitations to people who are interested in the potential low-cost internet service to apply for receiving updates on Starlink news and beta availability.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
spacex

Related Stories

world news

SpaceX’s biggest rocket manages first successful landing, then explodes

PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:38 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP