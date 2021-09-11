Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SpaceX Inspiration4 to have 1st all civilian space mission with minimal training

Organised and funded by entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, the biggest difference between Inspiration4 and the flights performed earlier this year is the destination.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 09:44 AM IST
Hayley Arceneaux, a pediatric bone cancer survivor, has been chosen for historic Inspiration4 all-civilan mission to Space.(via REUTERS)

The next batch of space tourists are set to lift off aboard a SpaceX rocket on September 15. The Inspiration4 mission touts itself as the ‘first all-civilian mission to orbit’, which represents a new type of space tourism, reports news agency AFP.

Organised and funded by entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, the biggest difference between Inspiration4 and the flights performed earlier this year is the destination.

How is Inspiration4 different?

Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic took their passengers on suborbital launches. Their vehicles only go high enough to reach the beginning of space before returning to the ground a few minutes later. However, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and crew Dragon vehicle are powerful enough to take the Inspiration4 crew all the way into orbit, where they will circle the Earth for three days.

About the crew members

The mission features a somewhat diverse group of people. One crew member, Sian Proctor, won a contest among people who use Isaacman’s online payment company. Another unique aspect of the mission is that one of its goals is to raise awareness of and funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Another crew member--Hayley Arceneaux, a physician’s assistant at St. Jude and childhood cancer survivor, to participate in the launch. The fourth member-- Christopher Sembroski won his seat when his friend was chosen in a charity raffle for St. Jude and offered his seat to Sembroski.

First all civilian space mission

As none of the four participants has any prior formal astronaut training, the flight has been called the first “all civilian” space mission. While the rocket and crew capsule are both fully automated, no one on board will need to control any part of the launch or landing. However, the four members still needed to go through much more training than the people on the suborbital flights. In less than six months, the crew has undergone hours of training, lessons in flying a jet aircraft and spent time in a centrifuge to prepare them for the G-forces of launch.

Space tourism

Inspiration4 has tried with mixed results to make space tourism more relatable. The crew recently appeared on the cover of Time magazine and is the subject of an ongoing Netflix documentary, reports AFP.

There have also been other fundraising events for St. Jude, including a 4-mile virtual run and the planned auction of beer hops that will be flown on the mission.

Future of space tourism?

Sending a crew of amateur astronauts into orbit is a significant step in the development of space tourism. However, there are serious barriers to overcome before average people can go to space.

Most importantly, the cost remains quite high. Though three of the four are not rich, Isaacman is a billionaire and paid an estimated $200 million to fund the trip. The need to train for a mission like this also means that prospective passengers must be able to devote significant amounts of time to prepare. Secondly,, space remains a dangerous place and there will never be a way to fully remove the danger of launching people whether untrained civilians or seasoned professional astronauts into space.

