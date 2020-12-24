e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sex and Relationship / Ankita Konwar shares 81-year-old mother-in-law’s fitness video, calls her Wonder Woman

Ankita Konwar shares 81-year-old mother-in-law’s fitness video, calls her Wonder Woman

Ankita Konwar’s mother-in-law is truly a Wonder Woman. The fitness enthusiast recently shared a video of Usha Soman in which she can be seen doing push-ups and jumping ropes while wearing a saree. Milind Soman is a proud son.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 13:56 IST
Nishtha Grover
Nishtha Grover
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Ankita Konwar shares 81-year-old mother-in-law’s fitness video
Ankita Konwar shares 81-year-old mother-in-law’s fitness video(Instagram/milindrunning)
         

We all know about Milind Soman and his love for fitness. But do you know where he inherited this love for exercise from? His mother. Yes, that is correct. Milind’s mother, Usha Soman is truly a Wonder Woman. The 81-year-old is fit as a fiddle and will give any young person a run for their money when it comes to exercise.

Both, Milind and his wife Ankita Konwar often share videos and images of Usha working out and it always manages to leaves us speechless. During the lockdown, we saw her doing push-ups, skipping rope and working out with Ankita. Just like us, the marathon runner is also in awe of her mother-in-law and she recently shared a video on social media that proves the same.

Ankita took to her Twitter account to post snippets from the exercise sessions of Usha Soman. The clip starts with her mother-in-law saying, “I think there is a wonder woman in each one of us.” The 16-second clip shows Usha skipping rope and doing push-ups and the best part about the video is that she is doing all of that in a saree.

The clip was shared with the caption, “This is what my MIL had to say after I told her all about my superhero love #WonderWoman And I just compiled a few snippets of her just being herself. This is her at 81!!!What’s your excuse ? Unamused face #thursdayvibes (sic).” The proud son, Milind Soman retweeted the video with the caption, “Aai (sic).”

 

The marathon runners Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are also quite famous for their extreme fitness sessions of which they share glimpses on social media in order to inspire their fans to stay fit physically and mentally. Check out some of their workout posts:

 
 
 

Milind and Ankita got married in a private ceremony two years ago in Alibaug, near Mumbai.  

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Covid-19 vaccine to be given to 51 lakh people in first phase in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
Covid-19 vaccine to be given to 51 lakh people in first phase in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
Congress delegation meets President, seeks repeal of three farm laws
Congress delegation meets President, seeks repeal of three farm laws
Farm laws: Priyanka Gandhi, on her way to meet President, detained
Farm laws: Priyanka Gandhi, on her way to meet President, detained
‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
‘Even Mohan Bhagwat would be called terrorist...’: Rahul Gandhi targets PM
‘Even Mohan Bhagwat would be called terrorist...’: Rahul Gandhi targets PM
Delhi govt tells HC: Reservation of Covid-19 beds being reduced to 60% from 80% in 33 pvt hospitals
Delhi govt tells HC: Reservation of Covid-19 beds being reduced to 60% from 80% in 33 pvt hospitals
‘Tagore’s vision for Visva-Bharati University essence of self-reliant India’: PM
‘Tagore’s vision for Visva-Bharati University essence of self-reliant India’: PM
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sex and Relationships

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In