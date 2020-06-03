e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sex and Relationship / Hinge, Grindr, OkCupid: LGBT+ dating apps ditch ethnicity filters to fight racism amid Black Lives Matter protests

Hinge, Grindr, OkCupid: LGBT+ dating apps ditch ethnicity filters to fight racism amid Black Lives Matter protests

Research by Cornell University in 2018 found that people who used online dating platforms used phrases such as “No Indians, no Asians, no Africans” and “Only here to talk to white boys”.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Jun 03, 2020 15:56 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Reuters
Grindr Logo.
Grindr Logo. (Grindr)
         

Gay dating apps are scrambling to remove ethnicity filters in a bid to tackle racism, as violent protests over the killing of a black man in police custody rocked the United States for a second week.

Using the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter, Grindr, which allows its more than 4 million daily users to choose between five options, including black, Asian and Middle Eastern, said on Monday that it would remove the filters from its next release.

Hornet, with 30 million users, followed suit on Tuesday.

“Dismantling structural racism is an enormous undertaking but as a community working together, we can make meaningful strides,” Alex Garner, senior health innovation strategist at Hornet said in emailed comments.

In one city after another, thousands have vented outrage in sometimes violent clashes over the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man shown on video saying “I can’t breathe” as a white Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck.

Also read: Celebrities, organisations and people show solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement. Here’s how to do it right

His death caused outrage across a nation that is politically and racially divided as it counts down to presidential elections in November, reigniting protests that have flared repeatedly in recent years over police killings of black Americans.

Dating apps have long been plagued by accusations of sexual racism, as users have been allowed to choose which race they want to meet.

Research by Cornell University in 2018 found that people who used online dating platforms used phrases such as “No Indians, no Asians, no Africans” and “Only here to talk to white boys”.

Jevan Hutson, one of the authors of the Cornell study, said online dating sites and apps should be designed in ways that do not fuel such racist comments or prejudice.

“Those preferences (reveal) racial animus and other forms of racial marginalisation and fetishisation, and frankly map onto a torrid history of bias and discrimination,” said Hutson, now a tech researcher at the University of Washington School of Law.

Hinge and OkCupid, both of which have ethnicity filters, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

HER, the largest free dating app for LGBT+ women with 5.5 million users, said it has never applied ethnicity filters because of its potential to discriminate.

“From day 1 we’ve had a no hate speech or discrimination policy that we hold very seriously,” Robyn Exton, chief executive of HER, said in emailed comments.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Cyclone Nisarga snaps trees, electricity poles in Maharashtra’s Raigad; no loss of life reported
Cyclone Nisarga snaps trees, electricity poles in Maharashtra’s Raigad; no loss of life reported
In Crime Branch charge-sheet in Delhi riots case, a reference to Tablighi Jamaat
In Crime Branch charge-sheet in Delhi riots case, a reference to Tablighi Jamaat
40 workers injured as boiler blast causes major fire in Gujarat’s chemical factory
40 workers injured as boiler blast causes major fire in Gujarat’s chemical factory
Top Jaish bombmaker killed, hunt for 2 missing car bombs in Kashmir is on
Top Jaish bombmaker killed, hunt for 2 missing car bombs in Kashmir is on
Cyclone Nisarga forces Mumbai airport to stop operations till 7 pm
Cyclone Nisarga forces Mumbai airport to stop operations till 7 pm
China says no ‘third party’ needed after PM Modi, Trump discuss Ladakh standoff
China says no ‘third party’ needed after PM Modi, Trump discuss Ladakh standoff
Covid-19 cases in India to cross 15K-a-day mark by mid-June, predicts China
Covid-19 cases in India to cross 15K-a-day mark by mid-June, predicts China
Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall in Maharashtra; strong wind, rainfall witnessed
Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall in Maharashtra; strong wind, rainfall witnessed
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sex and Relationships

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In