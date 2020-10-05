e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sex and Relationship / New Zealand ruling party vows to ban conversion therapy that seeks to alter sexual orientation

New Zealand ruling party vows to ban conversion therapy that seeks to alter sexual orientation

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s centre-left government vowed on Monday to ban conversion therapy, which aims to change a person’s sexual orientation, if returned to power, as widely expected.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Oct 05, 2020 12:02 IST
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Wellington
The globally discredited treatment, which harms and stigmatizes members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual or trans community has adherents in New Zealand, however.
The globally discredited treatment, which harms and stigmatizes members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual or trans community has adherents in New Zealand, however.(Unsplash)
         

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s centre-left government vowed on Monday to ban conversion therapy, which aims to change a person’s sexual orientation, if returned to power, as widely expected, in polls on October 17.

The globally discredited treatment, which harms and stigmatizes members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual or trans community has adherents in New Zealand, however.

A recent survey showed more than one in six respondents reported being subjected to the efforts of psychiatrists, psychologists or counsellors to stop them being trans or non-binary, Labour Party leader Tāmati Coffey said.

“Conversion therapy has been linked to severe adverse mental health issues, including depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation – that’s why it will be banned under a re-elected Labour Government,” Coffey said in a statement.

“It is a practice that causes harm and is out of place in the kind, inclusive and modern country we are.”

Ardern’s Labour-led government, which is in a coalition with the Green Party and the nationalist New Zealand First Party, is widely seen as winning in the election.

In the past, Ardern has spoken in support of banning conversion therapy. Alhtough brought up a Mormon, she left the church because of its conservative view on the LGBT community, and in solidarity with her gay friends.

Several U.S. states, such as California, Colorado, New York and Washington have banned conversion therapy, which is sometimes performed by religious establishments and can include hypnosis and electric shocks, as a movement grows against it.

Neighbouring Canada re-introduced a bill this month to criminalise such efforts.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Indian foreign secretary, army chief meet Aung San Suu Kyi
Indian foreign secretary, army chief meet Aung San Suu Kyi
CBI raids 14 locations related to Congress leader DK Shivakumar, brother
CBI raids 14 locations related to Congress leader DK Shivakumar, brother
Congress works to sustain Hathras momentum in Uttar Pradesh
Congress works to sustain Hathras momentum in Uttar Pradesh
GST Council meeting starts, spotlight on compensation to states
GST Council meeting starts, spotlight on compensation to states
‘Raid Raj BJP’s only Machiavellian Move’: Cong reacts to DK Shivakumar raids
‘Raid Raj BJP’s only Machiavellian Move’: Cong reacts to DK Shivakumar raids
Stranded mid-river on a rock overnight, man in Jharkhand awaits rescue
Stranded mid-river on a rock overnight, man in Jharkhand awaits rescue
JD(U) takes stock of situation as LJP exits NDA ahead of Bihar polls
JD(U) takes stock of situation as LJP exits NDA ahead of Bihar polls
‘Surprise Visit…’: Donald Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters outside
‘Surprise Visit…’: Donald Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters outside
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sex and Relationships

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In