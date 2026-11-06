From decorative accents to useful accessories, explore these thoughtful home gifting ideas for Diwali

As someone who loves decorating their home with handmade, thoughtfully designed pieces, I enjoy choosing gifts that reflect the same care. For me, gifting on a special occasion is not just about picking something that looks beautiful but also finding something that serves a purpose and can be used in everyday life. While hampers and decorative keepsakes are always an option, I especially enjoy gifts that blend aesthetics, meaning, and functionality. Recently, I received three products from IGP that felt right up my alley, including a handmade brass keychain holder and a fragrance diffuser that I genuinely enjoyed exploring. But not just these; there are several other options worth considering this festive season, from elegant servingware and ceramic flower vases to practical home accessories that make thoughtful gifts.

Diwali gifting ideas (IGP)

By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

1. A handmade brass key holder that doubles as wall decor

The first product that genuinely caught my attention was the handmade brass key holder from IGP. I particularly liked the precision in its making, from the intricate detailing and design to the overall finish. It felt substantial in hand, with a noticeable weight that gave it a premium feel. Rather than looking like an ordinary utility item, it had the appearance of a decorative piece that you would happily display on a wall.

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What stood out to me was how the craftsmanship made an otherwise everyday object look artistic. It could be placed near the entrance, in a hallway or on a wall where it can serve as both a functional key organiser and a decorative accent. I also appreciated the overall presentation and packaging, which was neat and carefully done.

My take: I liked this piece for its craftsmanship, weight and detailing. It is one of those products that does not need to be hidden away after use; it can be displayed like a showpiece.

2. A jharokha with LED lighting for an easy decorative update

If you enjoy traditional decorative accents but do not want something that requires complicated installation, the jharokha with an LED light from IGP is worth considering. Its traditional design gives it a distinctive appearance, while the built-in lighting makes it an interesting addition to a decorative corner.

One thing I particularly liked was how easy it was to put up. It comes with adhesive backing, which makes it possible to attach the piece to a suitable surface without having to deal with complicated installation. The jharokha itself is lightweight, and the adhesive makes it easy to peel off when you want to reposition or remove it, depending on the surface.

The LED light is another useful detail. It operates on a battery, so there is no need for an electrical connection or wiring. You can simply switch on the button to illuminate the light inside the jharokha. This makes it a convenient option for adding a soft decorative glow to a wall, shelf or a small corner at home. I also liked that it leaves room for DIY styling.

My take: The lightweight design, simple adhesive installation and battery-operated LED make this a convenient decorative addition. It is particularly suitable for someone who likes traditional-inspired home decor but prefers easy-to-install accessories.

3. A fragrance diffuser for someone who loves a fragrant home

For someone who enjoys home fragrances, a diffuser can be a lovely gifting option. I received a fragrance diffuser from IGP that came with three different fragrance options, and exploring them was one of my favourite parts of trying these products. While I liked all three, the one labelled 'Meditation' particularly stood out to me. It had a rather hypnotic fragrance that I found especially appealing. As someone who enjoys experimenting with home fragrances and likes keeping the surroundings pleasantly scented, this was something I could see myself using regularly. In fact, I would happily consider buying it again.

A fragrance diffuser can be placed on a console table, bedside unit or liiving room shelf, making it both a lifestyle accessory and a decorative addition. It is also a nice gifting option for someone who enjoys fragrances and pays attention to the little details that make a home feel welcoming.

My take: Of the three products, the fragrance diffuser was a personal favourite because of its fragrance selection. The Meditation variant particularly appealed to me, and I would definitely consider giving it another try.

Other home gifting ideas worth exploring

Apart from these three products, there are several other home accessories that can make thoughtful gifts. Depending on the recipient's interests, you can explore options that are decorative and functional.

4. Ceramic flower vases for decorative corners

Ceramic flower vases are among the easiest home decor gifts to consider, especially for someone who enjoys styling their interiors. From sculptural designs and textured finishes to colourful statement pieces, there are plenty of options to explore. They can be styled with fresh flowers, dried arrangements or even left empty as decorative accents. You can choose a smaller vase for a bedside table or a more distinctive design for a living room console. It is a simple gifting choice that can work across different interior styles.

5. Bathroom accessories for a functional upgrade

Bathroom accessories are another home decor item worth exploring if you want to gift something useful. Coordinated soap dispensers, toothbrush holders, soap dishes, tissue holders and bathroom organisers can make everyday spaces look more organised. You can look for ceramic, stone-finish or minimalist sets that complement different bathroom interiors. These are particularly suitable as house-warming gifts because they offer practical value while adding a coordinated look to the space.

6. Puja accessories for a traditional home

For someone who enjoys maintaining a dedicated prayer space at home, traditional puja accessories can make meaningful gifts. Brass diyas, incense holders, decorative puja thalis, small bells and silver-plated pooja accessories are some options to consider. You can choose handcrafted or intricately detailed pieces that bring together traditional craftsmanship and functionality. These can be particularly suitable for house-warming occasions and festive celebrations.

7. Servingware for people who love hosting

Servingware is another versatile Diwali gifting category, especially for people who enjoy hosting guests or putting together beautiful dining arrangements. Decorative platters, ceramic bowls, snack trays and serving sets can be used for everyday meals as well as special occasions. Look for interesting patterns, textures and finishes that make the pieces stand out without compromising their usability.

8. Table lamps for warm and inviting interiors

A table lamp can be a thoughtful gift for someone who enjoys experimenting with home interiors. Apart from providing additional lighting, it can become a decorative focal point on a bedside table, study desk or living room console.

What makes a home decor gift worth choosing?

After exploring the three products from IGP, what stood out to me was how much the smaller details matter when choosing something for someone's home. The craftsmanship of the brass key holder, the easy installation and battery-operated lighting of the jharokha, and the fragrance options in the diffuser each offered something different. I also appreciated the attention given to the packaging. All three products arrived neatly and securely packed, with the presentation done so carefully that it was difficult to tell what was inside the boxes at first. The finishing, design and overall usability made the experience feel well thought out.

If I were to recommend something from this selection, the brass key holder would be a lovely pick for someone who appreciates handcrafted decor, while the jharokha would suit those who enjoy traditional accents. The diffuser, meanwhile, is an option I would recommend to someone who loves home fragrances.

Beyond these, ceramic flower vases, bathroom accessories, home fragrance sets, puja essentials, servingware and table lamps are some other categories worth exploring. Ultimately, a good home gift is not necessarily the most expensive one. It is something that fits into the recipient's space, reflects their preferences and gives them a reason to enjoy using it.

Frequently Asked Questions What are some thoughtful gifts for someone who loves home décor? Some thoughtful options include handmade brass accessories, decorative jharokhas, ceramic vases, fragrance diffusers, scented candles, table lamps and artistic servingware.

Are home décor items suitable for festive gifting? Yes, home decor items can make thoughtful festive gifts. Decorative pieces, lighting, scented candles and handcrafted accessories are some options.

What are some unique gifts for someone who has everything? You can consider personalised home accessories, handcrafted decorative pieces, fragrance diffusers, artistic servingware or distinctive lighting accessories.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.