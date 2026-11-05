Step inside Ishaan Khatter's Mumbai home: Cosy bachelor pad with vintage decor and a window bench with ocean views
Ishaan Khatter’s Mumbai home pairs an earthy, welcoming feel with timeless decor. In a video tour, he highlighted its sea-view living room, and more details.
Ishaan Khatter's home is a quintessential bachelor pad that reflects his modern lifestyle while preserving classic, old-school decor. In a video shared by West Elm India on YouTube, the actor gave a tour of his home, sharing his favourite details and the idea behind the layout.
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At home with Ishaan Khatter
Ishaan Khatter's house features a contemporary design with a timeless, vintage aesthetic that highlights the natural beauty of the ocean view from his balcony. To achieve a cosy and inviting atmosphere, he carefully selected functional furniture pieces that avoid an overly formal or glossy appearance.
In the video, he revealed some of his favourite inclusions in his home, including a rustic, comfortable couch, a versatile multi-purpose table, and a striking dining table featuring a sculptural base. The entire interior project was efficiently completed using items that matched his distinct personal style.
The living room
First in the video, Ishaan gave a tour of his living room and revealed that he had wanted it to feel earthy and organic because of the beautiful sea view from the window bench on the built-in balcony of his house. Moreover, he wanted the space to feel comfortable, easy, homely, and not have a ‘very hard, polished feel’. With monotone walls, a rustic and classic beige couch, a pop-up storage table, lots of plants for greenery, modern chandeliers, a classic oriental rug, a minimalist swing, and a stylish wood console table, the area feels homely and great for entertaining.
A beautiful rustic wood table divides a section of the living area into a dining space. The actor confessed that he liked the dining table because of its sculptural base and open wood grain in a matte black finish. However, he did not design the space as a traditional dining nook; instead, in one corner he added upholstered wooden chairs, and in another he opted for an L-shaped seating with cane detailing.
The media room
The video also gave a sneak peek around the actor's media room. According to him, he wanted something with a lot of character and therefore chose a media console with a sculptural, camera-inspired design and grooves. The room also has a massive black wood display unit where Ishaan keeps several awards, books, and mementoes collected over the years. A plush grey couch, large windows giving a view of the Mumbai skyline, Buddhist prayer flags, plants, and a quirky lamp completed the decor.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More