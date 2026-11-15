I bought two affordable Amazon wall décor finds and they made my room feel prettier (AI generated) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less My room was in desperate need of a little makeover. My vanity corner, in particular, was getting increasingly difficult to manage. Between my perfumes, jewellery and all the little things I like keeping within reach, the space was beginning to look rather overcrowded. I also wanted to make my walls feel a little more interesting without adding another piece of furniture to the room. So, I went looking for wall décor on Amazon and ended up buying two things: a white five-shelf floating display unit and a golden flower-shaped wall clock. Both were purchases I was genuinely excited about, and now that I've put them up, I can safely say they have made my room feel much more like me. Here's my honest review of both.

Some home décor purchases take a little time to grow on you. This wasn't one of them. The moment I saw this golden floral wall clock, I knew I wanted it. It has a pretty flower-inspired design, with an open metal structure that makes it look more like a decorative wall accent than a conventional clock. The gold finish adds a little warmth, while the floral shape gives it a playful, whimsical personality. It is the kind of décor piece that catches your eye without looking too loud or over-the-top. I have placed it above my television, and I love how it looks against the wall. It adds a lovely girly touch to the room and makes that otherwise ordinary corner feel more thoughtfully decorated. I also like that it doesn't look like something you would typically find in every home. It has a slightly quirky, pretty aesthetic that makes the space feel more personal. Another thing I was pleasantly surprised by was its size. At 55 cm, it is quite a substantial wall clock. It fills up the wall nicely and doesn't get lost among the other elements in the room. Despite its size, it is lightweight, which makes it feel easy to handle. And considering how pretty it looks for the price, I think it offers good value. I was expecting a decorative clock, but what I got was a statement wall piece that also happens to tell the time. What I liked: The floral design looks pretty, feminine and whimsical.

The gold finish adds a stylish decorative touch.

Its 55 cm size makes it noticeable on the wall.

It is lightweight and doesn't look bulky.

It makes the room feel more cheerful without requiring a major makeover. My verdict: An instant favourite. If you enjoy playful, floral home décor and want to make an empty wall look more interesting, this clock is worth considering.

2 . BLUEWUD Louis Engineered Wood Wall Decor Floating Shelf Display Rack, 5 Shelves, White Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

If there is one corner of my room that is constantly collecting things, it is my vanity area. I have a purple dressing table, a huge mirror and a pink rug, so the space already has a slightly playful colour palette. What it needed was some extra storage that wouldn't make the whole corner look cluttered. Enter this white five-shelf floating display unit from BLUEWUD. I absolutely love how it looks. The white finish is clean, minimal and classy, and it fits beautifully into my vanity corner without competing with the purple and pink elements. In fact, I think white was the perfect choice because it keeps the overall look balanced rather than introducing yet another colour. The five shelves give me enough room to display the things I want to keep handy. I have arranged my perfumes, jewellery and a cute little mirror on it, and it has made the entire corner feel more put together. Instead of having everything scattered across the dressing table, I can now use the wall space to display my everyday essentials. What I particularly appreciate is how much storage it adds without eating into the room. When you already have a dressing table, a large mirror and other furniture occupying the floor, adding another cabinet isn't always practical. A wall-mounted display unit makes much more sense. I have also been pleasantly surprised by how much it can hold. Mine currently has several perfumes, jewellery and a small mirror on it, and it has handled the arrangement well. Of course, I would still recommend distributing the weight sensibly and following the manufacturer's installation and weight-limit guidance rather than treating it like a heavy-duty storage cabinet. The biggest win, however, is the way it looks. It doesn't feel like a purely functional storage purchase. It doubles up as a decorative element and makes my vanity corner look more intentional. If you enjoy styling your space with perfumes, little mirrors, jewellery boxes and other pretty objects, this is a lovely way to display them. What I liked: The white finish looks clean and elegant.

Five shelves offer useful display and storage space.

It makes use of vertical wall space instead of occupying the floor.

It works beautifully for displaying perfumes, jewellery and small décor pieces.

It complements colourful interiors without making them look busy. My verdict: A practical and pretty addition to a vanity corner. I love that it gives me extra space while making the room look more organised and aesthetically pleasing. So, are these two Amazon home décor finds worth buying? For me, both purchases have been wins, albeit for different reasons. The golden floral clock adds personality to my wall, while the BLUEWUD floating shelf unit has made my vanity corner look cleaner and more organised. I also like that neither purchase required me to change the rest of my room. My pink rug, purple dressing table and oversized mirror were already there; I simply added two pieces that worked with the existing aesthetic. If you are someone who enjoys a slightly girly, whimsical room but doesn't want every corner to look overly decorated, these are two finds worth checking out. Sometimes, a little wall décor and some clever storage are all a room needs to feel fresh again. And yes, I am already looking for what to add to the next empty wall! Similar stories for you: Sai Pallavi's Sita wedding sari in Ramayana I bought two V-neck T-shirts, and they've become my everyday staples I tried 3 Typsy Beauty makeup products. Here's what I'd buy again

My review of Amazon wall decor finds: FAQs Is the golden flower-shaped wall clock worth buying? I love its floral design, gold finish and 55 cm size. It is lightweight, looks stylish on the wall and adds a whimsical decorative touch to the room. What can you store on a five-shelf floating wall unit? You can use it to display lightweight everyday items such as perfumes, jewellery, small mirrors, decorative accents and other accessories. Always follow the manufacturer's weight and installation guidelines. Is the BLUEWUD five-shelf floating unit good for a vanity area? Yes, I find it useful for displaying perfumes, jewellery and small décor pieces. Its white finish also looks clean and works well with different colour schemes. How big is the golden floral wall clock? The clock is listed as 55 cm, making it a fairly large decorative wall piece that can stand out above a television or on an empty wall.