I tried these 5 blushes on my skin, and now I'm obsessed with two of them

I tried these 5 blushes and now I'm obsessed with two of them (HT) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Blush is one of those makeup products that can instantly make me look more awake. Even on days when I skip foundation and keep the rest of my makeup minimal, a little colour on my cheeks makes a noticeable difference. But finding a blush that blends well, suits my skin and doesn't look patchy is not always easy. I decided to explore five blushes across different formulas, including powder, cream and liquid options. I wanted something that would work for everyday makeup but could also add a little extra colour for an evening outing. While all five have their own appeal, two have become my favourites.

If there is one makeup product I love carrying in my handbag, it is a multi-purpose tint that saves me time during touch-ups. Pixi On-the-Glow Blush is a hydrating balm-like blush stick that can be used on both cheeks and lips. Its creamy texture glides smoothly onto the skin and blends easily with fingertips, a brush or a makeup sponge. I like that the colour is sheer and buildable, allowing me to create anything from a subtle everyday flush to a more noticeable pop of colour. The formula is infused with aloe vera, ginseng and fruit extracts, which help keep the skin feeling comfortable and hydrated. It leaves behind a dewy, radiant finish rather than a powdery look. Why I like it: I like this blush as it gives a fresh, dewy makeup look that can double as a lip tint. Its twist-up stick format also makes application and touch-ups convenient.

2 . MARS Liquid Blush Hour (12 ml) (02-TWILIGHT) | Dewy-Matte Finish | Highly Pigmented | Lightweight & Long-Lasting Formula | Effortless Application Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

If there is one thing I appreciate in a liquid blush, it is a formula that spreads easily and doesn't leave concentrated patches of colour. MARS Liquid Blush Hour is a budget-friendly option with a dewy-matte finish. I like the idea of a liquid formula because it allows me to add colour without making my cheeks look too powdery. I would apply a little at a time, blend quickly and add another layer if I wanted a stronger look. Why I like it: It offers an affordable way to experiment with liquid blush. Its finish and easy-to-build colour make it my second standout pick.

For days when I want a straightforward powder blush, Maybelline Fit Me Mono Blush is worth considering. Powder formulas are particularly convenient when I want to keep my makeup routine quick and fuss-free. This blush can be built up gradually, which is helpful if I prefer a soft wash of colour rather than heavily flushed cheeks. I would use a fluffy brush and tap off the excess before applying it. Why I like it: It is a practical everyday option, particularly for anyone who prefers a traditional powder formula and a more controlled application.

A cream blush is a good option when I want a fresh-looking finish without reaching for a liquid formula. Swiss Beauty Cream It Up Blusher is enriched with shea butter and is designed to be blendable and buildable. I would apply it with my fingertips, gently tapping the colour onto the apples of my cheeks before blending it outwards. The compact, easy-to-use format also makes it an option to consider for a makeup pouch. Why I like it: It is an affordable cream blush for anyone who wants to experiment with this texture without spending too much.

Not every makeup look needs a dramatic pop of colour. Sometimes, I just want a little warmth on my cheeks, and a powder blush is an easy way to achieve that. Lakmé Face It Blush is a budget-friendly option for someone who prefers a simple, compact cheek product. I would use a light hand while applying it and build the intensity depending on the rest of my makeup. Why I like it: Its accessible price and uncomplicated powder format make it a useful option for everyday makeup routines. My final verdict: The two blushes I would pick again After comparing these five options, Pixi on the go and MARS Liquid Blush Hour are my two standouts. I would pick Pixi on the go when I want a fresh, luminous cheek look, while MARS is worth reaching for when I want to experiment with a liquid formula. The other three are useful alternatives depending on whether I prefer powder or cream textures. Ultimately, the best blush is the one that feels comfortable on my skin, blends without much effort and gives me the finish I want. I would always recommend starting with a little product and building the colour slowly. After all, a natural-looking flush is often all the makeup I need. Similar stories for you Clay masks for pollution-exposed skin: Benefits, skin types and how to use them for healthy-looking skin Bullet lipsticks: Why this classic makeup essential deserves a place in your everyday beauty routine I tried and tested 5 body lotions on my sensitive and dry skin for winter; here's which one stood out

FAQ for blush Is cream blush better than powder blush? Neither is universally better. Cream blushes can give a fresh, skin-like finish, while powder blushes are easy to apply and build. Your preferred finish and skin type can help you decide. How do I choose the right blush shade for my skin tone? Peach and coral shades can look lovely on warm undertones, while rosy pinks and mauves may complement cooler undertones. Berry, terracotta and deeper rose shades can be beautiful options for medium to deep complexions. These are starting points, so try shades in natural light when possible. Should I apply blush before or after setting powder? For cream and liquid blushes, apply the product before setting your face with powder. Powder blush is generally applied after your base has been set. If you use both, apply the cream formula first and lightly layer powder blush over it. How can I make my blush last longer? Start with moisturised skin and a well-prepared makeup base. Apply thin layers, blend thoroughly and avoid using too much product at once. You can also lightly layer a powder blush over a cream or liquid formula for added staying power.