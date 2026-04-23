World Book Day: SSC, UPSC, banking and beyond; Master every challenge with books to help you prepare the right way

World Book Day is a timely reminder that the right resources can shape your entire exam prep experience. For aspirants preparing for SSC, UPSC, banking, and other competitive exams, books remain the most trusted companions. They offer clarity, structure, and a sense of direction that random online content often misses. From building strong basics in subjects like polity, reasoning, and quantitative aptitude to staying updated with current affairs, a well-chosen reading list can make a real difference. It is not about collecting too many titles, but picking ones that match your syllabus and learning style. With consistency and the right books, preparation becomes less chaotic and far more effective.

A neat stack of exam prep books, highlighted pages, and notes spread across a desk sets the tone for focused, goal-driven study. (Pexels.com)

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Arihant’s All-in-One Social Science for Class 10 is a complete study companion aligned with the latest CBSE syllabus. It covers history, geography, political science, and economics with clear explanations, chapter-wise summaries, and practice questions. The book also includes sample papers and exam tips to build confidence. Ideal for structured revision, it helps students strengthen concepts while preparing efficiently for board exams.

PW NTA 15 NEET Rankers Test Series 2026 is built for serious exam practice with 15 full-length papers based on the latest NEET pattern. It includes OMR sheets, detailed solutions, and a rank predictor to track performance. Designed by expert faculty, it helps students improve speed, accuracy, and time management while getting a real exam-like experience ahead of the final test.

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{{^usCountry}} PW KYC Banking Awareness is a focused guide for banking exam aspirants, covering key concepts through chapter-wise theory and practice questions. It includes previous year questions, updated banking trends, and essential topics like digital banking and financial systems. Structured content and exam-oriented practice it helps build accuracy and confidence for exams like SBI, IBPS, RBI, and other banking recruitment tests. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PW KYC Banking Awareness is a focused guide for banking exam aspirants, covering key concepts through chapter-wise theory and practice questions. It includes previous year questions, updated banking trends, and essential topics like digital banking and financial systems. Structured content and exam-oriented practice it helps build accuracy and confidence for exams like SBI, IBPS, RBI, and other banking recruitment tests. {{/usCountry}}

UGC NET Paper 1 Teaching and Research Aptitude by KVS Madaan is a trusted guide for NET and JRF aspirants. It covers key areas like teaching aptitude, research methods, reasoning, comprehension, and higher education systems. Designed as per the latest syllabus, it includes concept-based explanations and practice questions. A reliable pick for building clarity, improving accuracy, and preparing confidently for competitive exams.

Objective Computer Awareness is a handy guide for competitive exam aspirants covering the basics of computers, the internet, and digital systems. It includes multiple-choice questions, previous year papers, and quick revision notes. The content is structured to improve speed and accuracy during exams. Suitable for banking, SSC, and other tests, it supports both concept clarity and focused practice.

Arihant All-in-One English for Class 10 is a complete CBSE study guide covering literature, grammar, and writing skills. It offers clear explanations, chapter summaries, and practice exercises aligned with the latest syllabus. With sample papers and exam-focused questions, it helps improve language skills and answer writing. A practical choice for structured revision and better performance in board exams.

SSC Maths 6500+ by Aditya Ranjan Sir is a practice-focused book designed for SSC aspirants. It offers chapter-wise and type-wise questions with detailed solutions and short tricks for faster problem solving. The English medium edition helps build clarity across arithmetic and advanced maths topics. Ideal for revision and practice, it strengthens accuracy, speed, and confidence for exams like SSC CGL, CHSL, and MTS.

Arihant All-in-One Science for Class 10 is a complete CBSE guide covering physics, chemistry, and biology in one structured format. It includes clear theory, NCERT solutions, and chapter-wise practice questions. With mind maps, case-based questions, and sample papers, it supports strong revision. Designed as per the latest syllabus, it helps students build concepts, improve accuracy, and prepare confidently for board exams.

PW Banking Awareness for All Banking Exams is a focused guide covering essential banking concepts, financial systems, and current updates. It includes chapter-wise explanations, practice questions, and previous year questions to build clarity and improve accuracy. Designed for exams like SBI, IBPS, and RBI, it supports quick revision while strengthening core knowledge needed to perform well in competitive banking tests.

PW Reasoning Book for Competitive Exams is designed to strengthen logical and analytical thinking for exams like SSC, banking, and railways. It covers verbal and non-verbal reasoning topics with clear explanations and practice sets. The book includes previous year questions and exam-level exercises to improve accuracy and speed. A useful resource for building strong fundamentals and preparing with a structured approach.

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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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