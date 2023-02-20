Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

10 best 32 GB pen drives to buy: A complete guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 20, 2023 12:55 IST

Summary:

This article throws light on some of the best 32 GB pen drives. It also discusses the different features for quick and simple decision-making.

Pen drives help store a lot of data and can also be used for data transfer too.

Pendrive, also known as a USB flash drive, is often used to transfer data between computers and for storing digital files, such as photos, videos, music, and documents. They are available in different storage spaces and have different features as per requirement. We have gathered a list of the top 32gb Pendrive that can help you pick the best option simultaneously comparing them with multiple alternatives available. We do not intend to hurt any other brand sentiments with this list.

1. SanDisk Cruzer Blade 32GB USB Flash Drive

This affordable 32gb Pendrive is very compact and easy to carry. The product provides a transfer speed of 20MB/s and is equipped with 2.0. The SanDisk security protects the devices from any unauthorized access.

Specifications:

Brand: SanDisk

Hardware Interface: USB 2.0

Read Speed: 20MB/s

Product Dimensions: 0.74 x 1.75 x 4.14 cm; 4.54 Grams

Special Feature: Free shipping

ProsCons
PortableBuild quality is not good
 Slow due to USB 2.0

2. HP v236w 32GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive, Grey

The metal casing of this smart 32gb Pendrive gives it durability. There is a little strap hole on this pen drive. This strap hole can accommodate a thin wire or cable that makes it difficult to lose. The product is shock and vibration-proof

Specifications:

Brand: HP

Hardware Interface: USB 2.0

Read Speed: 14MB/s

Product Dimensions: 4.5 x 1.48 x 0.5 cm; 6.4 Grams

Special Feature: Free shipping

ProsCons
Quality is very goodThe surface becomes hot after use for sometime
Portable 

3. SanDisk Ultra Flair 32 GB USB 3.0 Pen Drive (Silver)

This 32gb Pendrive with USB 3.0 helps you to transfer quickly at speeds up to 150MB/s. This product is 15 times quicker than those regular USB 2.0 drives. It is sturdy and stylist and the metal body makes it damage-proof.

Specifications:

Brand: SanDisk

Hardware Interface: USB 3.0

Read Speed: 150MB/s

Product Dimensions: 0.66 x 4.24 x 1.32 cm; 4.5 Grams

Special Feature: 15x faster

ProsCons
Worth the moneyHeating issues

4. Transcend JetFlash 590 32GB USB 3.0 Pen Drive, Black

This USB 3.0 32gb Pendrive works well will all systems. It is easy to carry and can be used efficiently for data transfer and storage. The product has a LED that shows the status of usage and is equipped with JetFlash software pack.

Specifications:

Brand: Transcend

Hardware Interface: USB 3.0

Read Speed: 18MB/s

Product Dimensions: ‎ 6.36 x 2.12 x 1.06 cm; 4.9 Grams

Special Feature: Lightweight

ProsCons
Multi-purposeBuild quality is not good

5. Kingston DataTraveler Exodia DTX/32 GB Pen Drive USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Multicolor)

This 32gb Pendrive provides simple access to desktop computers, laptops, displays, and other electronic devices. Documents, music, films, and other items may all be quickly transferred and conveniently stored with DT Exodia. The DT Exodia is supported by a five-year warranty and free technical support.

Specifications:

Brand: Kingston

Hardware Interface: USB 3.2 Gen1

Read Speed: 40MB/s

Product Dimensions: ‎ 6.73 x 2.11 x 1.02 cm; 19 Grams

Special Feature: Cap protection

ProsCons
Free technical supportHeating issues

6. SanDisk Ultra Dual 32 GB USB 3.0 OTG Pen Drive (Black)

This 32gb Pendrive has dual functionality and comes with OTG feature. This feature supports android mobile phones and tablets. With this, you, can backup music, videos, and photos directly to the pen drive from the mobile phone. It comes with SanDisk App compatibility.

Specifications:

Brand: SanDisk

Hardware Interface: USB 3.0

Read Speed: 15MB/s

Product Dimensions: ‎ ‎1.18 x 2.55 x 3.02 cm; 5 Grams

Special Feature: OTG support

ProsCons
Easy to use.The product is not durable

7. SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB3.0 Type C Pendrive for Mobile (Black, 32 GB, 5Y - SDDDC3-032G-I35)

This 32gb Pendrive is convertible and has functionalities of Type C and Type A connectors. A keyring hole and a dual-purpose swivel design safeguard connections while allowing you to take your drive anywhere. It can be directly connected to Type C-compatible smartphones and tablets.

Specifications:

Brand: SanDisk

Hardware Interface: USB 3.0

Read Speed: 150MB/s

Product Dimensions: ‎ 0.9 x 4.4 x 1.2 cm; 20 Grams

Special Feature: Type C

ProsCons
LightweightHeating issues while the use
Value for money 

8. SanDisk Cruzer Force USB Flash Drive, CZ71 32GB, USB2.0, Durable Metal Casing, 5Y

No matter where you travel, your confidential files are protected by the stylish Cruzer Force 32gb Pen drive’s sturdy metal shell and design. Private data may be password-protected with the help of the integrated SanDisk Secure Access software, while the remainder of the drive can be shared.

Specifications:

Brand: SanDisk

Hardware Interface: USB 2.0

Read Speed: 20MB/s

Product Dimensions: ‎ 0.7 x 1.2 x 3.4 cm; 5 Grams

Special Feature: Metal body

ProsCons
5-year warrantyThe quality of metal can be improved

9. HP v150w 32GB USB 2.0 flash Drive (Blue)

This 32gb Pendrive is portable and has a unique design. It has a capless design and built-in hole making it easy to carry. The product is suitable for all systems and has a very good read and write speed.

Specifications:

Brand: HP

Hardware Interface: USB 2.0

Read Speed: 14MB/s

Product Dimensions: ‎ 5.5 x 1.72 x 0.95 cm; 10 Grams

Special Feature: Easy to carry

ProsCons
Capeless designBuild quality can be improved

10. SanDisk Ultra Dual USB Drive 3.1, SDDDC2 32GB, Black, USB 3.1/Type C Reversible Connector, Retractable Design, Type-C OTG-Enabled Android Devices, 5Y

This 32gb pendrive is compact and portable storage device that provides high-speed data transfer between USB Type-C and Type-A devices. The drive comes with a five-year limited warranty, which ensures that you can trust its reliability and durability over time.

Specifications:

Brand: SanDisk

Hardware Interface: USB 3.1

Read Speed: 150MB/s

Product Dimensions: ‎ 0.94 x 3.81 x 2.01 cm; 9.07 Grams

Special Feature: Reversible Type C connector

ProsCons
Transfer speed is very goodHeating issues while transferring data

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
SanDisk Cruzer Blade 32GB USB Flash DrivePortableHigh ratedValue for money
HP v236w 32GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive, GreyGood qualityDurableVersatile
SanDisk Ultra Flair 32 GB USB 3.0 Pen Drive (Silver)Metal BodyGood SpeedHigh transfer speed
Transcend JetFlash 590 32GB USB 3.0 Pen Drive, BlackDurableUSB 3.0Unique Look
Kingston DataTraveler Exodia DTX/32 GB Pen Drive USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Multicolor)USB 3.0Damage proofPortable
SanDisk Ultra Dual 32 GB USB 3.0 OTG Pen Drive (Black)Dual flash driveEasy to UseRobust
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB3.0 Type C Pendrive for Mobile (Black, 32 GB, 5Y - SDDDC3-032G-I35)Multipurpose UseGood transfer speedDual flash drive
SanDisk Cruzer Force USB Flash Drive, CZ71 32GB, USB2.0, Durable Metal Casing, 5YElegant designMetal BodyEasy to carry
HP v150w 32GB USB 2.0 flash Drive (Blue)Colorful BodyGood qualityCapeless
SanDisk Ultra Dual USB Drive 3.1, SDDDC2 32GB, Black, USB 3.1/Type C Reversible Connector, Retractable Design, Type-C OTG-Enabled Android Devices, 5YOTGHigh speedUSB 3.1

Best overall product

Choose the greatest product from the comprehensive list shared is quite difficult. All the 32gb Pendrive in the list provide users with the best storing and data transfer experience. For picking one SanDisk Ultra Flair 32 GB USB 3.0 is the best product. This product is compatible with both USB 2.0 and 3.0. With this product, you can transfer a file size equivalent to a full-length movie in just 30 seconds.

Best value for money

With a suggested retail price of 219, the HP v150w 32GB USB 2.0 flash drive dominates in this category. The product is compatible with all devices laptops, tablets, computers, televisions, and mobile phones. The product has a lidless design and is very compact making it easy to carry.

How to find the perfect 32gb pendrive?

The most crucial stage is to carefully examine each Pen drive model that is available in the market based on the newest features, specs, and prerequisites. Read online customer reviews and complaints frequently to acquire complete information about the items. Finding credible reviews can also be aided by watching movies on YouTube. Choose the product that offers the most value for your money and has earned the most good reviews.

Product Price

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Computer Accessories
RELATED STORIES
Grab these 10 of the best wired earphones under 500 today
Looking for best 12v inverter for indoor and outdoor? Here's a list to check out
7 best AOC monitors under 15,000
Looking for top 8 150ah batteries? Here is a list
7 best Dell monitors to buy in 2023

FAQs

How much space will I get in a 32gb Pendrive?

In a 32gb Pendrive you can easily get free space up to 28gb. The available space will depend on the model of model and different brands. So, if you are clicking photos with a 12 MP camera this pen drive can store approximately 6500 images. 

How to choose a good Pen drive?

Keep the following in mind while buying a Pen drive:

  • Quality of memory
  • Capacity of storage
  • Chip format
  • Connector Options 
  • Packaging

What is the difference between USB 2.0 and USB 3.0?

USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 are different versions of the Universal Serial Bus (USB) standard used for connecting devices to computers. The main differences between the two standards include:

  1. Speed: USB 3.0 offers faster data transfer speeds compared to USB 2.0. USB 3.0 has a maximum data transfer rate of 5 Gbps, while USB 2.0 has a maximum transfer rate of 480 Mbps.
  2. Bandwidth: USB 3.0 has more bandwidth than USB 2.0, allowing it to handle more data at once. This makes USB 3.0 more suitable for high-bandwidth devices such as external hard drives and video cameras.
  3. Power Management: USB 3.0 has improved power management features compared to USB 2.0, allowing devices to draw more power when needed. This means that USB 3.0 devices can be faster and more power-hungry than USB 2.0 devices.
  4. Connector: USB 3.0 uses a different type of connector than USB 2.0. While USB 2.0 connectors are usually white or black, USB 3.0 connectors are usually blue. This allows users to easily differentiate between the two standards.

It is worth noting that USB 3.0 is backward compatible with USB 2.0, meaning that a USB 3.0 device can still work with a USB 2.0 port, but it will operate at the slower speed of USB 2.0.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS