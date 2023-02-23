10 best 4G routers: A buyer’s guide

A bad router will mean lousy internet connection; invest in a good one now.

In today’s modern world without the internet is unimaginable. When it’s about faster network connection, we prefer the 4g network. The router connects easily with multiple devices and provides a Wi-Fi connection. A 4g router is essential for offices or homes where you need faster connectivity with high speed. Many brands offer the best 4g routers under your budget. But which brands or features will suit your needs is a bit confusing, especially when there are many options in the market. To help with your confusion, we have arranged a list of the top 4g routers you can buy online. You can check their features and budget and choose the best product that will match your needs by comparing them. 1. Huawei 4g 150 Mbps Dual_Band Router The most popular brand according to the recent market of Wi-Fi devices is the Huawei 4g dual-band router. Since it comes with the latest technological model, this router has all the capability to satisfy your search for the best 4G wireless router. It is easy to install and is compatible with all devices like; mobile, laptops, desktops, etc. With this excellent 4G router, you can connect with up to 32 devices and enjoy high-speed data up to 150Mbps. You can use this 4G router for your home or business purposes. Specification: Brand: Huawei Colour: White Product dimension: 12.5 x 12.5 x 1.5 cm Special features: This router is compact and the latest. Rating: 4.2

Pros Cons This router can connect with many devices at the same time. It has poor Wi-Fi connectivity.

2. TP-Link TL-MR6400 300Mbps 4G Mobile Single Band Wi-Fi Router Enjoy up to 300Mbps 4g network speed with the TP-Link Wi-Fi router. It comes with an attractive design and can be installed very easily. Its 4g LTE network allows you to share your network with multiple devices so you can enjoy your favourite HD movies without interruption. Since this router supports all SIM types, you choose your preferred network. Apart from these, it provides an excellent signal activity that covers a wide range of areas. Specification: Brand: TP-Link Colour: Black Product dimension: 20.2 x 14.1 x 3.36 cm Special features: This router has QoS (quality of service) for stable connectivity. Rating: 4

Pros Cons This router has perfect durability. This router performs poorly in a wider range. It is easy to use.

3. TP-Link 300Mbps 2.4GHz Wireless 3G/4G Portable Router Have a look at this all-new TP-Link 4G wireless router with a cute mini size that you can easily be transported anywhere! Apart from its portability, this router has a powerful integrated antenna that provides a stable Wi-Fi connection and covers a wider range of areas. You can share your 4g network with multiple devices and enjoy the higher speed internet connection. It also has LAN/WAN port option that allows you to choose your preferred connection type. Specification: Brand: TP-Link Colour: Grey Product dimension: 7.37 x 2.29 x 6.6 cm Special features: This router has a travel-size design with a USB port. Rating: 3.9

Pros Cons This router is easy to port. This router can take time to connect. It provides a great Wi-Fi signal.

4. CareME CM-4G-300 MT-303H WiFi 4G Router This one comes with a powerful ultra-speed that performs excellently, so you would love to try it. CareME CM-4G SIM router is suitable for people who work from their homes. It supports all India SIM cards with high-speed data connectivity that performs excellently on your device. This router has Wi-Fi and LAN support, with 300 Mbps for your high-speed download experience. Apart from these, it has external triple antennas that cover a wider network area range. So you can easily install this device simply by inserting the SIM and enjoy hassle-free faster network connectivity. Specification: Brand: CareME Colour: White Used for: Home, business Special features: This router has remote accessibility. Rating: 4.6

Pros Cons This router is easy to use. There could be connectivity issues. It covers a wider network.

5. TP-Link Archer MR600 AC1200 Mbps 4G+ Cat6 Mobile Wi-Fi Router Boost your data speed with the latest model of TP-Link’s Archer MR600. This 4g Wi-Fi router is easy to use. You only need to insert the sim and there is no configuration needed. It has two external LTE antennas for stable and efficient network connectivity. In addition, its MU-MIMO technology allows the router to connect with multiple devices simultaneously, which boosts the network's efficiency so that the user can experience a faster network with low latency. With this Wi-Fi router, you can simultaneously share your 3G/4G network connection with up to 64 devices. Specification: Brand: TP-Link Colour: Black Product dimension: ‎14.1 x 20.2 x 3.36 cm Special features: This router has remote accessibility. Rating: 4.1

Pros Cons This router performs excellently. This router provides slower Wi-Fi. The price is reasonable for this router.

6. Conbre CPE MT-300H 300Mbps Wireless 4G LTE Router Experience the fastest internet connectivity with the latest Conbre CPE MT-300H wireless router. It provides a high-speed 4g connection and supports all mainstream ISP. This router has two connectivity modes. You can either connect it through the ethernet cable or connect it by inserting SIM. It supports WPA/WPA2 Wi-Fi encryption to provide high-level security to your connection. With this excellent Wi-Fi router, you can simultaneously share your 3G/4G network with up to 32 devices. Specification: Brand: Conbre Colour: white Product dimension: ‎ 24 x 15.2 x 5.8 cm Special features: This router has a dual dedicated antenna and supports all kinds of SIM. Rating: 3.5

Pros Cons This router provides high security for Wi-Fi encryption. One can face poor Wi-Fi connectivity with this router. It can connect with multiple devices at the same time.

7. Cellexxa 4G LTE Wi-Fi 150 Mbps, Dual_Band Sim Router This one comes with a heavy price tag but exhibits excellent performance for your convenience and use. Cellexa 4g SIM router is suitable for people who work from their homes. It supports all the SIM cards from India with high-speed data connectivity that performs excellently on your device. In addition, this router has Wi-Fi and LAN support available with 150 Mbps for your high-speed download experience. You can easily install this device by simply inserting the SIM and enjoy a faster, hassle-free network connectivity. Specification: Brand: Cellexa Colour: Grey Product dimension: 25.4 x 10.16 x 15.24 cm Special features: This router has remote accessibility. Rating: 4

Pros Cons This router is easy to use. This router is expensive. It covers a wider network.

8. Realtime W8+ 4G Router Realtime W8+ 4G Router is one of the best routers in the market. It comes with weather-proof technology. So whether it is cold or hot weather, the signal of this router is not affected and works perfectly fine. It has a tri-band or triple antenna to cover a border range of area. This router is compatible with devices like laptops, computers, smartphones etc. Apart from these, you will get a convenient LAN port to connect with more devices simultaneously. You can get this excellent Wi-Fi router online at a very low cost with a one-year warranty. Specification: Brand: Realtime power of biometric Colour: white Product dimensions: ‎ 16 x12 x 8 cm Special features: This router is weather-proof Rating: 5

Pros Cons This router provides high-speed internet. This router is not supportive of all SIM cards.

9. COFE CF-4G707WF 300Mbps 4G Router Connect easily with the COFE CF-4G707WF router. Just insert your preferable SIM and connect within 15 seconds. Without configuration, this router can connect with Wi-Fi cameras, all DVRs and NVRs. Apart from these, these routers have Wi-Fi and LAN support to experience a seamless high-speed network connection. So if you are searching for an affordable router that you can install easily without any hassle, you can try this product. Specification: Brand: COFE Colour: Black Product dimension: ‎ 10 x 7 x 5 cm Special features: This router comes with an access point mode Rating: 5

Pros Cons This router is easy to install. This router has no antenna support.

10. Tenda 4G06 3G/4G Volte N300 Wi-Fi Router This one has great features that will convince you to try it out. Tenda 4G06 Wi-Fi router has a high-gain antenna that provides great Wi-Fi coverage. It is easy to use. You just have to plug it in, and it will be connected. With this router, you can connect with up to 32 devices. The supportive WAN/LAN port of this device allows your device to easily connect with the ethernet cable to enjoy your favourite HD movies without interruption. You can get all these amazing features and a warranty of 3 years so you can be assured it’ll be fixed or replaced in case you face troubles with it. Specification: Brand: Tenda Colour: White Product dimension: ‎ 18.5 x 12.8 x 5.5 cm Special features: This router comes with two removable antennas. Rating: 4

Pros Cons This router performs excellently. This router is a bit expensive.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Huawei 4g 150 Mbps Dual_Band Router This router can connect with multiple devices at a time. It performs excellently. This router provides faster internet connectivity. TP-Link TL-MR6400 300Mbps 4G Mobile Single Band Wi-Fi Router This route provides a stander Wi-Fi signal. It has perfect durability. it is easy to use TP-Link 300Mbps 2.4GHz Wireless 3G/4G Portable Router This Wi-Fi router is easy to carry. It performs excellently. It has standard durability. CareME CM-4G-300 MT-303H WiFi 4G Router It provides standard performance. This router provides faster data connectivity. This is a triple antenna router that covers a wider network. TP-Link Archer MR600 AC1200 Mbps 4G+ Cat6 Mobile Wi-Fi Router This router is very easy to use. It has decent software features. This Wi-Fi router supports one mesh extender. Conbre CPE MT-300H 300Mbps Wireless 4G LTE This router provides secure. WIFI connectivity. It can connect with more than one device at the same time. This router provides standard performance. Cellexxa 4G LTE Wi-Fi 150 Mbps, Dual_Band Sim Router This router provides high-speed internet. It is an easy-to-use device. It provides a secure wireless connection. Realtime W8+ 4G Router This router works in any weather. It covers a wider network. This router provides high-speed data. COFE CF-4G707WF 300Mbps 4G Router It is very easy to use. It can connect with Wi-Fi CCTV cameras without any configuration. This router's performance is standard. Tenda 4G06 3G/4G Volte N300 Wi-Fi Router This router comes with removable antennas. It is easy to install. It has good network coverage.