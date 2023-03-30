Story Saved
10 best budget-friendly noise-cancelling earphones: Bid adieu to din and clamour

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 30, 2023 18:38 IST
Summary:

This article throws light on a host of budget-friendly noise-cancelling earphones that can easily meet your needs.

product info
Whether at work or wanting privacy at home, noise-cancelling earphones are what you need.

The cacophony of conversations, the rumble of traffic, the blare of music, the clamour of construction. It is a constant assault on our senses, a never-ending barrage that threatens to distract us. Each of us would have had the irritating experience of talking over a smartphone or listening to music amid such an ambience. We strive to create a space of clarity and focus in a world that is often chaotic and distracting. A solution to this is given by noise cancelling earphones.

This article describes the best noise cancelling earphones in the affordable range. A short description of each item is given to help you choose the model that suits your needs.

In most cases, the higher-priced items have a better relative performance. Further, we do not intend to belittle the brands that do not appear on this list.

1. Ptron Pride Lite

This in-ear stereo model, with a convenient 1.2-meter tangle-free cable, is designed with a passive noise cancelling feature. The material used in the earbuds and their shape reduces the intrusion of the ambient noise to a good extent. This is desired when hearing music or making phone calls. Available in 3 colours blue, black, and Grey, this inexpensive item fulfils minimum functional requirements.

Specifications

Brand: Ptron

Model: Pride - Lite

Design: In-ear

Cord Length: 1.2 meters

Color: Available in 3 colours

Pros

Cons

Passive ambient noise cancelling earphones

Not Rugged

Inexpensive

 
PTron Pride Lite HBE (High Bass Earphones) in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver for Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset with 1.2m Tangle-Free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (Blue)
3.6 (59,022)
149 749
2. Ptron Boom Ultima V2

With a passive noise cancelling feature due to the unique silicone ear muff design, it creates a snug fit. This cuts out most of the irritating background noise that you hear. Compatible with smartphones, Laptops, and tablets, its tangle-free cord and multi-function button gives a good hands-free operating experience. Added to this is a one-year warranty from the date of purchase

Specifications

Brand: Ptron

Model: Boom Ulitima V2

Design: In-ear

Cord Length: 1.2 meters

Color: Black

Pros

Cons

Inexpensive

Not Rugged

Passive noise cancelling feature

 
PTron Boom Ultima V2 Dual Driver, in Ear Gaming Wired Earphones with Mic, Volume Control, Passive Noise Cancelling Boom 3 with 3.5mm Audio Jack & 1.2M Tangle-Free Cable (Black)
3.6 (14,103)
299 1,583
3. GOVO GOBASS 455 in Ear Wired

Offered in 3 striking colours, this passive noise cancelling model gives a good sound. The low-frequency drum beats have an enhanced effect when listening to music. With a voice assistant activation feature, a Hi-def mic, and a powerful 3D bass effect, it comes with additional ear muffs.

Specifications

Manufacturer: GOVO

Model: GOBASS 455

Design: In-ear

Sound: 3D Powerful Bass

Colour: 3 Options

Pros

Cons

Inexpensive

Warranty not clear

Passive noise cancelling feature

 
GOVO GOBASS 455 in Ear Wired Earphones with HD Mic for Calls, 10mm Dynamic Driver, Noise Cancellation (Platinum Black)
3.8 (141)
299 1,149
4. Blaupunkt EM01 in Ear Wired

Blaupunkt is an iconic German brand well known for its high-quality audio products. With passive isolation of 90% of background noise, the balanced driver output is good for listening to music of all genres. A cord length of 1.5 metres enables you to conveniently carry your smartphone in your bag or pocket.

Specifications

Brand: Blaupunkt

Manufacturer: Envent World Wide Pvt Ltd

Model: EM01

Design: In-ear wired earphones

Cord length: 1.5 metres

Colour: 2 Colors- Black, Blue.

Pros

Cons

1.5-meter cord

Warranty not clear

  Passive noise cancellation

 
Blaupunkt EM01 in-Ear Wired Earphone with Mic and Deep Bass HD Sound Mobile Headset with Noise Isolation and with customised Extra Ear gels(Black)
4 (2,235)
399 1,099
5. MI XIOMI Dual Driver

Based on a dual driver with a passive ambient noise cancellation design, this tangle-free braided cable model has been built with durability in mind. In two stunning colours, the magnetic earbuds allow you the ease of portability. With a rich bass and a crisp treble, it delivers a good music-listening experience.

Specifications

Brand: MI

Model: 25009

Design: In-ear wired earphones

Cord: Braided and tangle free

Color: 2 Colors

Pros

Cons

  Braided Tangle free cord

Warranty not clear

  Passive noise cancellation

 
XIAOMI Dual Driver Dynamic Bass in-Ear Wired Earphones with Mic, 10mm & 8mm Dual Dynamic Drivers for Heavy Bass & Crystal-Clear Vocal, Passive Noice Cancellation, Magnetic Earbuds with braided cable (Black)
4.1 (26,421)
699 999
6. Boult Audio FX Charge Wireless

This Bluetooth wireless model with a lithium-ion battery has an in-line dual mic. With this, the ambient noise gets filtered out when you make calls. Your voice is thus received at the other end with a good degree of clarity. With a 32-hour playback time on a full charge and water resistance, you could use it outdoors for long durations. Under an emergency, a charge of 5 mins duration could give a 7-hour playback.

Specifications

Brand: Boult Audio

Model: Probass

Design: In-ear Bluetooth

Colour: 4 Colours - Black, Green,Blue, Red

Pros

Cons

  Active noise cancelling for mic

Warranty not clear

  Water-resistant

 
Boult Audio FXCharge Wireless in Ear Bluetooth Neckband with ENC Mic, 32H Playtime, Type-C Fast Charging (5Mins=7.5Hrs Playtime), Dual Pairing, Made in India, Biggest 14.2mm Drivers Ear Phones (Black)
3.8 (21,795)
999 4,499
7. Boult Audio Z Charge Wireless

Designed keeping in view long battery life, this Bluetooth 5.2 version model has ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) for its mic as a prime feature. You have choices of 3 colours, all in a light and sturdy neckband. It is fit for outdoor use with 40 hours of playtime and water-resistant property.

Specifications

Brand: Boult Audio

Model: Probass

Design: In-ear Bluetooth

Colour: 3 Colors - Black, Blue, Red

Pros

Cons

  Active noise cancelling for mic

Warranty not clear

  Long Battery life

 
Boult Audio ZCharge Wireless in Ear Bluetooth Neckband with ENC Mic, 40H Playtime, Type-C Fast Charging (10Mins=15Hrs Playtime), Dual Pairing, Made in India, Biggest 14.2mm Drivers Ear Phones (Black)
3.8 (21,795)
1,199 4,999
8. Boult Audio Curve ANC Wireless

Low latency is onefeature included in this model. With a time of 60 msec, you could use it for online gaming. Available in four choices of attractive colours with a curved neckband, it combines aesthetics and functionality. The IPX5 water-resistant and sweat-proof capability permits outdoor usage. It is capable of 40 hours of playtime on a full charge and 10 hours on an emergency 10 min charge. It can be paired via Bluetooth v5.3 with most devices like smartphones, Laptops, and Tablets.

Specifications

Brand: Boult Audio

Model: AirBass

Design: In-ear Bluetooth

Colour: 4 Colours - Black, Blue, Red, and Green

Pros

Cons

  Active noise cancelling for mic

Warranty not clear

  40 hours of playtime

 
Boult Audio Curve ANC Wireless in Ear Wireless Earphones with 25dB Active Noise Cancellation, ENC Mic, 30H Playtime, 60ms Low Latency Mode, Dual Pairing, Type-C Fast Charging (10mins=10Hrs) (Black)
3.8 (104,684)
1,499 5,499
9. boAT Rockerz 330 Pro in Ear Bluetooth - B09LHXTXMX

60 hours of playtime and quick charging, this model comes with a 1-year warranty. With an ENx ( Environmental noise cancelling ) mike and enhanced Bluetooth version 5.2, both music and delivered voice quality are excellent. The item is available in 7 colours - Black, Yellow, Grey, Blue, Red, and Green.

Specifications

Brand: boAT

Model: Rockerz 330 Pro

Design: In-ear Bluetooth v 5.2

Colour: 7 Colours

Pros

Cons

  1-year warranty

 

  Ambient noise cancellation for mic

 
boAt Rockerz 330 Pro in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband with 60HRS Playtime, ASAP Charge, ENx Tech, Signature Sound, BT v5.2, Dual Pairing, IPX5, with Mic (Active Black)
4.1 (116,087)
1,799 2,990
10. boAT Rockerz 330 ANC Bluetooth- B0B58DXJ7J

Included in this design is the selectable Dirac Opteo mode for music. Here all the instruments feel individual, and the sounds are separated. This has a profound special effect when listening to certain types of music. This feature is normally included only in high-end models. With passive noise cancellation on the earbuds and an ENx mic, the model can also be used outdoors as it is water resistant. With a choice of 6 colours, it satisfies all the requirements ofhigh-qualitynoise-cancelling earphones.

Specifications

Brand: boAT

Model: Rockerz 330 ANC

Design: In-ear Bluetooth v 5.2

Colour: choice of 6 colours - Yellow, Black, Grey, Blue, Red, and Green.

Pros

Cons

Dirac opteo mode for music

 

Ambient noise cancellation for mic

 
boAt Rockerz 330ANC Bluetooth Neckband in Ear Earphones with mic, Crystal Bionic Sound Powered by Dirac Opteo, ANC, 13mm Drivers, ASAP Charge, 24H Playback & ENx Tech(Gunmetal Black)
4.1 (116,087)
1,999 4,999
Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Ptron Pride Lite HBE

3 color Choice

1.2 metre cord

Passive Noise Canceling on Earbuds

Ptron Boom Ultima V2Passive noise canceling on earbudsInexpensiveTangle free cord
GOVO GOBASS 455 in Ear Wired3 color choicePassive noise canceling on earbudsPowerful Bass
Blaupunkt EM01 in Ear WiredBrand namePassive noise canceling on earbuds1.5 metre long cord
MI XIOMI Dual DriverBraided and tangle free cablePassive noise canceling on earbudsRich bass and crisp treble
Boult Audio FX Charge Wireless in earWater resistantBluetooth versionNoise canceling mic
Boult Audio Z Charge Wireless in earENC for micLong battery life40 hours playtime
Boult Audio Curve ANC WirelessLow latency for online gamingWater resistant and sweat proofActive noise canceling for mic
boAT Rockerz 330 Pro in Ear BluetoothENx for mic7 color choice1 Year warranty

boAT Rockerz 330 ANC Bluetooth

Passive noise canceling on earbudsDiracopteo mode for musicENx for mic

Best overall product

With a plethora of choices, this is a pretty arduous task. Selection under this category is also subjective. You can findnoise cancelling earphones in Indialisted on Amazon. However, Sl 10 boAT Rockerz 330 ANC Bluetooth could be a good fit. The ENx (Environmental noise cancellation) mic cuts out the ambient noise when you are making a call. Voice clarity transmitted is high, so the receiver does not have an irritating experience. Dirac opteo mode for music is an in-built selectable feature. Normally associated with high-end models, this is advanced technology given to us at an affordable price. Added to all this is a choice of 6 colours, suitability for outdoor usage, and passive ambient noise cancelling on the earbuds. Thus this product could be classified as one of thebest noise cancelling earphones.

Best value for money

Priced competitively and in the affordable range Sl 4 Blaupunkt EM01 in Ear Wired Earphone could be a good choice. Again this selection is subjective. Its 1.5-meter cord is convenient for connection to a Laptop PC, Tablet, or smartphone. The quality of the music for the price is superb. About 90% of the ambient noise is cut off due to the well-designed earbuds. This makes for a great music-listening experience.

How do I find the perfect noise cancelling earphones?

In the quest to find the perfect noise cancelling earphone, you must prioritise your requirements. That done, browse the list above that gives thelatest noise cancelling earphones. Read through the descriptions of the various models given in this article. You could get feedback on the performance of the selected item from Youtube or some of the websites that give authentic feedback. Informal chats with friends and colleagues at the workplace will help. Best of all would be if you could see the physical model in a store, which will confirm whether your specific needs are met.

Product Price
PTron Pride Lite HBE (High Bass Earphones) in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver for Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset with 1.2m Tangle-Free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (Blue) ₹ 149
PTron Boom Ultima V2 Dual Driver, in Ear Gaming Wired Earphones with Mic, Volume Control, Passive Noise Cancelling Boom 3 with 3.5mm Audio Jack & 1.2M Tangle-Free Cable (Black) ₹ 299
GOVO GOBASS 455 in Ear Wired Earphones with HD Mic for Calls, 10mm Dynamic Driver, Noise Cancellation (Platinum Black) ₹ 299
Blaupunkt EM01 in-Ear Wired Earphone with Mic and Deep Bass HD Sound Mobile Headset with Noise Isolation and with customised Extra Ear gels(Black) ₹ 399
XIAOMI Dual Driver Dynamic Bass in-Ear Wired Earphones with Mic, 10mm & 8mm Dual Dynamic Drivers for Heavy Bass & Crystal-Clear Vocal, Passive Noice Cancellation, Magnetic Earbuds with braided cable (Black) ₹ 699
Boult Audio FXCharge Wireless in Ear Bluetooth Neckband with ENC Mic, 32H Playtime, Type-C Fast Charging (5Mins=7.5Hrs Playtime), Dual Pairing, Made in India, Biggest 14.2mm Drivers Ear Phones (Black) ₹ 999
Boult Audio ZCharge Wireless in Ear Bluetooth Neckband with ENC Mic, 40H Playtime, Type-C Fast Charging (10Mins=15Hrs Playtime), Dual Pairing, Made in India, Biggest 14.2mm Drivers Ear Phones (Black) ₹ 1,199
Boult Audio Curve ANC Wireless in Ear Wireless Earphones with 25dB Active Noise Cancellation, ENC Mic, 30H Playtime, 60ms Low Latency Mode, Dual Pairing, Type-C Fast Charging (10mins=10Hrs) (Black) ₹ 1,499
boAt Rockerz 330 Pro in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband with 60HRS Playtime, ASAP Charge, ENx Tech, Signature Sound, BT v5.2, Dual Pairing, IPX5, with Mic (Active Black) ₹ 1,799
boAt Rockerz 330ANC Bluetooth Neckband in Ear Earphones with mic, Crystal Bionic Sound Powered by Dirac Opteo, ANC, 13mm Drivers, ASAP Charge, 24H Playback & ENx Tech(Gunmetal Black) ₹ 1,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

