10 best earbuds to enhance your music experience By Affiliate Desk

Published on Mar 13, 2023 17:20 IST





Summary: This article discusses the best earbuds in India, along with the most valuable products having the best features. Read on to know more about them.

Earbuds make listening to music and talking to people seamless and easy.

Having a good set of earphones is essential if you want to enjoy your music as it alters your mood and triggers emotions, then investing in the best bass earbuds is crucial. The market is swamped with earbud options, making it difficult to choose the best set. But don't panic; armed with the appropriate knowledge, you can select the ideal headphones set that deliver punchy, powerful bass, high-quality audio, and a comfortable fit. The best sound earbuds can make your favourite music sound better than ever, regardless of whether you are a music enthusiast, gamer, or audiophile. Product list 1. OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic The large 12.4 mm active drivers in the OnePlus Nord Buds provide a richer bass and crystal-clear sound. With these earbuds, you may customise the sound's intensity or lightness using the sound master equalizer's three distinct audio profiles: Bold, Bass, and Serenade. Also, it has a flagship-level battery life that allows up to 30 hours of nonstop audio playback on a single charge. Moreover, it comes with an AI Active Noise cancelling audio algorithm that provides precisely calibrated speech separation during calls with enhanced battery performance. Specifications Brand: OnePlus Model Name: TWS Nord Colour: Black Form Factor: In Ear Connectivity Technology: Wireless

Pros Cons It has a 4-mic design and AI noise cancellation. The earbuds have an uncomfortable fit. You get an IP55-rated water-resistant feature. The price of the earbuds may be higher.

2. boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic The earbuds have an extensive 42-hour battery life; you can continuously enjoy music without interruptions. Also, it features low latency beat mode for gamers, ENx technology for noise-cancellation and high bass for rich and crisp sound quality. The boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth True Wireless in Ear Earbuds are an excellent option for those searching for a pair of premium wireless earbuds that provide a long battery life, quick charging, and crystal-clear voice calls. Specifications Brand: boAt Model Name: Airdrops 141 Colour: Bold Black Headphones Form Factor: In Ear Connector Type: Bluetooth 5.1

Pros Cons The device provides clear voice calling capabilities with an in-built microphone. It has some connectivity issues. It has a good battery performance.

3. CrossBeats’ Newly launched Revolt Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds The CrossBeats earbuds' active noise cancellation technology cancels out outside noise resulting in a more immersive sound quality and enriched music experience. It comes with a 10mm Tins-Alloy sound driver producing crisp, high-definition music and delivering powerful performance. The earphones have EchoBlast technology, improving call clarity and minimising echo to a great extent. Additionally, the earbuds are made with a low latency of 40ms, ensuring minimal delay and real-time sound transmission while playing games or watching videos. The earbuds provide excellent Bluetooth connectivity along with a chic and contemporary appearance. Specifications Brand: CrossBeats Model Name: Revolt Colour: Black Headphones Form Factor: In Ear Connector Type: Wireless

Pros Cons The noise-cancellation feature is impressive. The product is expensive.

4. PTron Bassbuds Plus in Ear True Wireless Stereo Earbuds with Mic The earphones are designed to offer solid and deep bass, allowing you to appreciate the music entirely. The earbuds have a built-in microphone that lets you use voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant. Also, it offers IPX4 Sweat & Water-Resistant technology, making them perfect for use during strenuous physical activity like exercise or for people who enjoy listening to music in the shower. The rechargeable battery in the earphones allows up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge. Specifications Brand: PTron Model Name: Bassbuds Plus Colour: Red & Black Headphones Form Factor: In Ear Connector Type: Wireless

Pros Cons It features high-quality, crisp sound. There is no wireless charging feature You get excellent battery performance

5. Boult Audio Truebuds Truly Wireless Ear Earbuds The earbuds have an IPX7 waterproof rating, making them appropriate for usage in damp or outdoor conditions. Apart from this, the earphones have a rich bass and a stylish tint design for enhanced aesthetic appeal. It has a charging case with good battery life, which is ideal for extended listening sessions. The earbuds' Type-C support for fast charging lets you top off their battery quickly when it becomes low. Specifications Brand: Boult Audio Model Name: Air Bass Colour: Grey Headphones Form Factor: In Ear Connector Type: Wireless

Pros Cons You get a boosted and balanced sound. There is no active noise cancellation technology. The design and fit are comfortable for all ear types.

6. boAt Immortal 121 TWS Wireless Gaming in Ear Earbuds with Beast Mode The earphones have four microphones that produce sound precisely for in-game conversations with ENx trademark quality and blazing LEDs. It gives a top-notch immersive audio experience with a fast-charging feature, Beast Mode, that allows you to operate efficiently for a challenging gaming experience. Moreover, the Low Latency mode offers lag-free and seamless audio for gaming. With the power adapter, the earbuds have a gameplay of up to 40 hours, making them perfect for prolonged gaming sessions. Specifications Brand: boAt Model Name: Immortal 121 Colour: Black sabre Headphones Form Factor: In Ear Connector Type: Bluetooth

Pros Cons The device is incorporated with Quad mic technology. The noise isolation feature is average

7. boAt Airdopes 441 Pro Special Batman Edition The wireless earbuds, the boAt Airdopes 441 Pro Special Batman Edition, comes with 2600 mAh carry case, 6mm sound drivers and a battery life that can last up to 20 hours while playing music without interruptions. Also, they have multiple settings, including exercise or in light rain, thanks to their IPX7 water-resistant rating. The well-known superhero inspires the unusual appearance added by the special Batman edition. Specifications: Brand: boAt Model Name: Airdrops 441 Colour: Crusader Knight Black Headphones Form Factor: In Ear Connector Type: Bluetooth

Pros Cons The earbuds have a prolonged battery life The sound quality could be more impressive

add embed 8. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds have a distinctive bean-shaped appearance. You get a built-in mic for high-end call quality with in-ear construction for a comfortable fit. The charging case gives the earphones two total charges, extending their battery life to 21 hours. Also, it has an active noise cancellation technology, cancelling the background noise and making a seamless listening experience. Moreover, these earbuds are compatible with both iOS and Android devices and feature a touch interface for managing calls, volume, and music playback. Specifications Brand: Samsung Model Name: Galaxy Bean Buds Live Colour: Mystic Black Headphones Form Factor: In Ear Connector Type: Wireless

Pros Cons The earbuds have a sleek and elegant body build. It is not suitable for all ear types The touch interface is effortless.

9 Wings Phantom 250 Wireless Earbuds A pair of completely wireless earbuds with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and 30-hour battery life are available as the Wings Phantom 250 Wireless Earbuds. The earbuds' bullet charging architecture enables speedy charging, and its 40ms low latency ensures fluid audio and video playback. The earbuds' 13mm drivers can produce decent audio quality, and they support the AAC codec for playing high-quality audio. Acoustic echo cancellation is another feature of the earbuds that lessens background noise and enhances call quality. Specifications Brand: Wings Model Name: WL-PHANTOM250-BLK Colour: Black Headphones Form Factor: In Ear Connector Type: Wireless

Pros Cons The earbuds have a quick-charging feature. It has some persistent connectivity issues. It delivers top-notch sound quality.

10. JBL Tune 230NC TWS, Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds True wireless earphones from JBL with noise cancellation technology and 40-hour battery life are known as Tune 230NC TWS. The earbuds come with a mic for answering phones and performing voice commands and a rapid charge feature that enables quick charging. Moreover, it offers four microphones for clear calls and a customizable EQ that can be changed with the JBL app. Also, Bluetooth 5.2 and Google Fast Pair technology is compatible with the earbuds. Specifications Brand: JBL Model Name: Tune Colour: Mystic Black Headphones Form Factor: In Ear Connector Type: Bluetooth 5.2

Pros Cons The earbud fit is comfortable. It has connectivity issues. The battery performance is incredible.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Features 2 Features 3 OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless It has a long battery life. It offers IP55-rated water resistance It has a great aesthetic appeal. boAt Airdopes 141Bluetooth The connectivity system works perfectly. It has smooth controls. The earbuds are water-resistant. CrossBeats’ Newly launched Revolt Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds It has a hybrid sound driver system. The earbuds have active Noise Cancellation technology. It has an in-built microphone. PTron Bassbuds Plus in Ear True Wireless Stereo Earbuds You get True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Connectivity The earbuds have a lightweight design. You get water resistance. Boult Audio Truebuds is Truly Wireless Ear Earbuds It has Fast charging feature. It delivers a high-quality and rich sound. The touch controls are effortless. boAt Immortal 121 TWS Wireless Gaming in Ear Earbuds It has a low Latency Mode. It consists of blazing LEDs You get an excellent playback time. boAt Airdopes 441 Pro Special Batman Edition | Wireless Earbuds The earbuds can be charged quickly. It has IP-rated water resistance. The earbuds feature clear call quality Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds It has smart assistant technology The product delivers authentic sound quality. It has an incredible battery capacity. Wings Phantom 250 Wireless Earbuds You get a 40 MS lower latency It has an excellent LED gaming light. The device is incorporated with the latest Bluetooth technology. JBL Tune 230NC TWS, Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds It offers you 40 hours of playback time. It provides smart, ambient and talk-through features. It gives you a bass-boosted sound.

Best overall product JBL Tune 230NC TWS or CrossBeats' recently released Revolt Hybrid Active Noise Having to cancel Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are good options if someone is seeking earbuds featuring noise-cancelling technology. The boAt Airdopes 441 Pro Special Batman Series or the 30-hour-lasting Wings Phantom 250 Wireless Earbuds are two options for earbuds with long battery life. For individuals who prefer a well-known brand with a sleek and beautiful design, Samsung Galaxy Buds Alive Wireless Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds are another excellent option. The best product will ultimately be the one that satisfies the user's needs and budget. Best value for money The sound quality, battery life, connectivity, build quality, and features each product offers are some things to consider when evaluating value for money. Each earbud on the list has specific benefits and drawbacks, so it's advisable to do some research and comparison shopping to choose the best device. But, to give you the most precise selection for quenching your music needs, you should go with boAt Airdopes 441 Pro as the best Value for Money option, as it gives you enhanced and diversified features suitable to your pocket as well. How to find the best bass earbud to enhance your music experience? A decent pair of earbuds with many basses without losing the other frequencies will have balanced audio. The size of the driver in each earphone will affect how much bass you receive. Look for earphones with drivers that are 8mm or more significant. The better the earbuds can handle various music and audio, the greater the frequency response range. Look for earphones with a 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz frequency range. The level of electrical barrier an earbud has is measured by impedance. Low-impedance headphones are simpler and will create a more robust bass response.

Topics Gadgets